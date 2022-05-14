A key witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has passed away two weeks before the trial was set to resume

Brigadier Philani Ndlovu was the former head of detectives and one of the first people on the scene of Meyiwa's murder when he was shot dead seven years ago

The cause of Ndlovu's death is not clear, he fell ill on Tuesday and by Wednesday he had sadly passed away

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JOHANNESBURG - An important state witness in the Senzo Meyiwa trial died on Wednesday. Brigadier Philani Ndlovu, the former head of detectives in Gauteng and one of the first people on the scene of Meyiwa's murder has passed away.

The cause of his death is not clear, Brigadier Ndlovu fell ill on Tuesday and passed away on Wednesday. Ndlovu's death coincides with the murder trial which got underway last month and had been postponed until 30 May.

Brigadier Philani Ndlovu has sadly passed away, he was a key witness in the Senzo Meyiwa case. Photo credit: @hadebesphe, @SowetoMoore

Source: Twitter

However, the trial has been beset by delays after the lawyer representing the four accused was arrested and charged with contempt of court according to eNCA.

The Citizen reported that seven years ago when the former Bafana Bafana captain was shot dead.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"They are not safe": Teffo calls for Senzo Meyiwa murder trial to resume soon

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Advocate Malesela Teffo who is representing four of the five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa has asked the high court to resume the trial earlier than planned. Teffo wrote to the high court for it to consider making an urgent request to bring the trial forward to May 18 rather than the initial proposed date of May 30.

He said it would be in the best interest of all parties involved in the case. The trial was postponed following Teffo's arrest after court proceedings. In his letter, the advocate said the accused he is representing has been receiving death threats from the police.

According to Teffo he also wrote a letter to national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola asking him to intervene, however, he did not respond. In the same letter, the national commissioner was informed about the threat to have Teffo arrested.

"Too much drama": NPA denies sanctioning Adv Teffo's courtroom arrest

In similar news, the National Prosecuting Authority has spoken out about the circumstance surrounding the arrest of Advocate Malesela Teffo who is the defence lawyer of four out of the five men who stand accused of slaying the famed soccer player Senzo Meyiwa.

Teffo was arrested by the police last week inside the courtroom at the Pretoria High Court shortly after court proceedings had been adjourned for the day.

The NPA says the arrest inside the courtroom was not given the go-ahead by them and the Gauteng director of public prosecutions (DPP) says it was not consulted prior to the arrest and did not give go ahead for Teffo to be arrested in court

Source: Briefly News