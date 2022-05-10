Advocate Malesela Teffo wrote to the high court for it to consider moving the date for the murder trial

Teffo said the accused has been receiving death threats from the police and asked the national police commissioner to intervene

The advocate is also considering suing the Minister of Police Bheki Cele and the police officers who arrested him

JOHANNESBURG - Advocate Malesela Teffo who is representing four of the five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa has asked the high court to resume the trial earlier than planned. Teffo wrote to the high court for it to consider making an urgent request to bring the trial forward to May 18 rather than the initial proposed date of May 30.

He said it would be in the best interest of all parties involved in the case. The trial was postponed following Teffo's arrest after court proceedings. In his letter, the advocate said the accused he is representing has been receiving death threats from the police.

According to Teffo he also wrote a letter to national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola asking him to intervene, however, he did not respond. In the same letter, the national commissioner was informed about the threat to have Teffo arrested, TimesLIVE reported.

The five men accused of killing Meyiwa are Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli. They face several charges including premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition.

The Citizen reported that Teffo is also considering suing the Minister of Police Bheki Cele and the police officers who arrested him. Teffo’s attorney Tshepo Timothy Thobane said the manner, place, timing and way in which he was arrested is concerning.

