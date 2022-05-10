Warrant Officer Paul Kgoedi who was allegedly kidnapped and tortured by several crooked cops relived the horror at the Gauteng High Court

During the trial, the police officer said he was stripped naked and had his wrists and ankles tied by eight men

Former North West Hawks general Jan Ntebo Mabula is one of the accused and is being investigated for other crimes

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - The police officer who was allegedly kidnapped and tortured by several crooked cops from the North West SAPS took the stand in the Gauteng High Court on Tuesday 10 May. Warrant Officer Paul Kgoedi recalled the horrific ordeal that occurred allegedly at the hands of the former North West Hawks general Jan Ntebo Mabula and his team 16 years ago.

His co-accused are Matome Kgorane, Samuel Sanamela Kutumela, Ismael Dawood, Adam Mahlako Moahloli, Mpikwa Meshack Makhubu, Mfana Patrick Makutu, and Israel Mdluli and face charges of kidnapping, assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and extortion.

The police officer who was allegedly kidnapped and tortured by corrupt cops took the stand at the Gauteng High Court. Image: Wikus de Wet/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Kgoedi said it felt like his body was being ripped apart when he was stripped naked and had his wrists and ankles tied on 29 May 2006. The 57-year-old also recalled having a hood over his head and the suspects used an electric shock machine on his body including his genital area, according to News24.

He described his incident as painful; and alleges that the suspects assaulted him and tried to suffocate him. The provisional task team officer based in Tshwane broke down while recalling the incident.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Independent Police Investigative Directorate’s (IPID) Moses Dlamini at the time said that most of the suspects arrested by Mabula end up dead. According to the Daily Maverick, Mabula was being investigated for other crimes in the North West.

The Hawks arrest fake sangomas for R200k ancestry scam in Pretoria

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the Hawks arrested three alleged con artists for taking advantage of people's spiritual beliefs. The suspects aged between 31 and 39 were arrested in Centurion, Pretoria on Thursday according to Hawks spokesperson Luitenant-Colonel Philani Nkwalase.

The three suspects scammed a 40-year-old government employee, who responded to their advertisement for people who were seeking permanent employment and financial stability.

The victim then proceeded to withdraw her savings of over R200 000 in cash. She gave this money to the "sangomas" in the hopes that her ancestors would multiply her money into millions. The woman then realised that she was scammed and then reported the matter to The Hawks in Gauteng. The Hawks then acted swiftly.

Source: Briefly News