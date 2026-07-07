Operation Khomba uMastende was launched in Soweto to combat illegal immigration through community reporting

Local police conduct arrests while residents call for undocumented individuals to return home

Anti-immigration protests on June 30 showcased public unrest but ended peacefully due to increased police presence

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A landlord was cuffed for allegedly keeping undocumented foreign nationals. Image: Tshepiso Mametela

Source: UGC

SOWETO, GAUTENG— Two separate videos shared on social media detail the launch of Operation Khomba uMastende in Protea Glen, Soweto, aimed at curbing illegal immigration through community mobilisation. This campaign, which translates directly to "Point Out the Landlord," relies on residents identifying property owners who house undocumented foreign nationals.

The first video captures local law enforcement actively executing operations on the ground. South African Police Service officers are filmed arresting individuals and escorting them into a police vehicle. Onlooking community members cheer these actions, chanting for the undocumented individuals to return to their home countries.

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In the second video, a community coordinator provides operational context directly from the scene. Speaking in front of a police vehicle, he states that the Protea Glen community is collaborating closely with law enforcement agencies to eliminate illegal residential settlements.

He lists participating groups, which include the Department of Home Affairs, Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department, South African Police Service, immigration services, and private security companies. The organiser explicitly urges residents to report houses harbouring undocumented people, promising safety and anonymity under the campaign’s official communication network.

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Anti-illegal immigration protests on 30 June

On 30 June 2026, thousands of demonstrators gathered across South Africa for widespread anti-illegal immigration protests organised by civic groups like March and March, which had set an unofficial deadline for undocumented migrants to leave the country. Marchers blamed undocumented foreign nationals for high crime rates and taking employment opportunities.

Despite deep concerns that the demonstrations could spark a repeat of the destructive 2021 civil unrest, the protests concluded relatively peacefully due to high-alert, proactive deployment by the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the broader security cluster.

Kraaifontain man attacked during anti-illegal immigration protest

Briefly News also reported about the recent anti-immigration protests in Kraaifontein, where Bonaphi Xakeka, a grass cutter, was attacked by a mob under the misconception that he was an undocumented migrant. His call for government intervention to address the ongoing immigration crisis highlights the urgent need for effective solutions to prevent further civilian harm in the wake of such unrest.

Source: Briefly News