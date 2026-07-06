Police launch forensic investigation after Malawian national dies on repatriation bus

Incident highlights ongoing challenges of migrant repatriation amid South Africa's anti-illegal immigration efforts

The government emphasises professionalism and respect in handling sensitive deportations of undocumented foreign nationals

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The police launched a probe into the death of a Malawian. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

LIMPOPO, GAUTENG— The South African Police Service launched a formal forensic investigation after a Malawian national tragically died aboard an official repatriation bus. The incident occurred shortly after the vehicle departed, forcing the driver to immediately turn around when the passenger suffered a fatal medical emergency ten kilometres into the cross-border journey.

According to Eyewitness News, deputy government spokesperson William Baloyi confirmed the incident happened on 6 July 2026, after the bus left a Limpopo processing centre bound for Malawi. Baloyi stated that the vehicle returned to the facility, where authorities conducted standard investigative procedures before clearing the remaining passengers to continue travelling back home.

SAPS probes sudden repatriation passenger death

Baloyi expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, loved ones and fellow travellers on behalf of the state. He confirmed that South Africa will formally communicate the exact circumstances to Malawian authorities through established diplomatic channels.

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The voluntary repatriation process followed recent anti-illegal immigration protests and a tense June 30 migration deadline. Over thirty thousand undocumented foreign nationals face systematic deportation under the ongoing Inter-Ministerial Committee on Migration crackdown.

Thousands of vulnerable migrants previously sought urgent safety at temporary processing centres across provinces like KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape due to severe safety concerns. The government reiterated that the Department of Home Affairs maintains the sole legal mandate to manage these sensitive repatriations. Officials assured the public that all operations are conducted with the utmost level of professionalism, dignity and respect for human life.

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Home Affairs boosts repatriation efforts

Similarly, Briefly News reported about the Department of Home Affairs’ accelerated efforts to repatriate Malawian nationals from South Africa amid rising anti-immigrant sentiments. With over 7,000 individuals already repatriated, the urgency to process the remaining migrants stems from escalating tensions and a looming deadline imposed by anti-immigrant groups.

The situation has been exacerbated by violent incidents, including a tragic mob attack that resulted in the death of a Malawian national, prompting an even greater need for humanitarian assistance. As many seek refuge in local centres, the plea for additional support underscores the pressing human stakes involved in this complex crisis.

Source: Briefly News