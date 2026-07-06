Taxi Association Suspends Foreign National Drivers Until Further Notice
- Faraday Taxi Association suspends foreign taxi drivers amid protests and tensions over permits
- Gauteng Transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela discusses internal licensing and violence in Johannesburg's taxi industry
- Efforts to improve taxi compliance and ensure lawful operations were highlighted by the MEC
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JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG— The general secretary of the Faraday Taxi Association (FTA), WS Mabuza, announced that foreign national taxi operators and drivers have been suspended from their duties until further notice. He spoke after a June 30 deadline, and repatriations triggered protests across the country.
According to The Citizen, Gauteng Transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela and the department visited the FTA in Johannesburg last week to discuss interventions implemented to improve internal licensing processes and resolve administrative backlogs. Diale-Tlabela addressed the rapid growth of illegal and informal taxi ranks in high-density areas like the Johannesburg CBD, where conflict and ongoing taxi-related violence have severely affected commuters.
Faraday Taxi Association bans foreign drivers
Mabuza ordered members to protect their vehicles and staff by stopping foreign drivers from operating with immediate effect. The FTA is among the regional associations heavily burdened by violence over routes and illegal operations. The suspension follows ongoing national tension surrounding the expiry of special tension permits and the subsequent repatriation of Zimbabwean and other regional migrants.
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The MEC raised concerns about limited participation in the national taxi recapitalisation programme, which aims to scrap old, unsafe vehicles. Diale-Tlabela stated that the transport department is engaging directly with associations to understand the barriers affecting compliance. She stressed that the taxi industry is a critical public service that must operate within a lawful environment, committing to work with the FTA to eliminate unauthorised operations, ensure proper licensing, and establish a regulated environment.
Taxi assocation members force bus passengers off
Briefly News also reported about a recent incident in Pretoria where taxi association members forcibly ordered bus passengers to disembark in favour of taxis. This confrontation highlights the tensions within the public transport system and reflects broader frustrations among commuters regarding their right to choose their transportation.
The unexpected aggression displayed by the taxi marshals, including threatening passengers who recorded the incident, has ignited outrage among South Africans, who are increasingly demanding changes in an industry perceived to operate with impunity. As the public's patience wears thin, many are calling for urgent intervention to restore order and respect within the transport sector.
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za