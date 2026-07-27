Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber revealed in an interview that Smart ID cards and passports could soon be delivered straight to South African homes

Schreiber said the department has already expanded Smart ID services to 327 bank branches, with plans to reach 750 branches by the end of the year

More than 422,000 Smart ID applications have already been processed through banks, easing pressure on Home Affairs offices nationwide

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A picture of Minister Leon Schreiber, right, a man delivering a package. Images: Minister Leon Schreiber and Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

Source: UGC

According to reports, Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber said that Smart ID cards and passports could soon be delivered to South African homes. Content creator EJV shared the news in a TikTok video on 25 July 2026.

The plan forms part of a wider digital transformation drive at Home Affairs. Schreiber rejected claims the department is simply moving queues into bank branches.

He said only 214 offices and 30 bank branches once offered Smart ID services nationwide. That old system forced 63 million South Africans to rely on too few service points.

In the past four and a half months, the department added 327 new bank branches offering Smart ID services. This move more than doubled the number of places where South Africans can access the service.

Many of the new branches sit outside major cities, including Mthatha, Kathu and Burgersfort. Schreiber admitted rural areas still need more attention as the five-year reform programme continues.

Schreiber made the comments in an interview with HOT Business, according to a report by BusinessTech. The number of participating branches will grow to 750 branches by year-end.

Home delivery coming soon

The department also plans to add more services at these branches soon. These include first-time ID applications, passport applications and home delivery of documents.

Schreiber compared the plan to receiving a new debit card in the post. South Africans could soon get their ID and passport without collecting them.

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber with an elderly woman. Image: Minister Leon Schreiber

Source: Facebook

Home Affairs eventually wants more than 1,000 branches before rolling out fully digital identity credentials people can use on their phones.

Demand for the bank-based service has already exceeded expectations. More than 422,000 Smart ID applications were reportedly processed through branches in four and a half months.

That figure excludes applications handled through regular Home Affairs offices. Schreiber said queues at Home Affairs branches have already started easing.

Smart ID production times have also improved. The department is now beating its 13-day turnaround target at record volumes.

South Africans reacted with mixed feelings after the clip did the rounds online. Some welcomed the idea of skipping long queues at Home Affairs offices.

Others said they would rather collect their documents from a bank branch themselves. A few raised concerns about privacy and called for local companies to handle deliveries instead.

See the reactions on the post below:

Source: Briefly News