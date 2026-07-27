A South African plumbing apprentice pulled an unidentified substance from a geyser and posted the video online

The clip sparked a wave of responses from plumbers and homeowners who recognised the problem immediately

Viewers flooded the comments with advice, home remedies and warnings about geyser maintenance

Jethro questioned the strange substance in the geyser. Image: @life_of_a_plumbing_apprentice

Source: Instagram

A South African plumbing apprentice got more than he bargained for while working on a geyser on 8 July 2026. He pulled out a strange, clumped substance and had no idea what he was looking at.

Posting the video to his Instagram page @life_of_a_plumbing_apprentice, he filmed himself holding the mystery material and appealing directly to his followers. Hoping someone with more experience would chime in, he asked:

"What is this that I just pulled out the geyser? Is this a calcium buildup? What is it? Let me know please"

They did,in their thousands.

Geyser maintenance tips

Keep your geyser in good condition by cleaning and descaling it regularly, checking the safety valve, thermostat and electrical components, and maintaining the water temperature at around 49°C. Flush the tank every six months to remove sediment, inspect for rust and leaks, and replace worn parts like the anode rod when needed. Schedule annual professional servicing, use the correct geyser type for your home, and switch it off when not in use to improve efficiency and extend its lifespan.

Several viewers pointed to the anode rod as the real issue. The anode is a sacrificial metal rod inside a geyser designed to attract corrosive elements and protect the tank. When it is not replaced regularly, the build-up accelerates, and damage follows.

View the Instagram video below:

Mzansi Weighs In

Most people agreed on the culprit: calcium and limescale buildup caused by hard water, a common but often overlooked problem in many South African homes. This is what Mzansi had to say on his page:

@cobus.naude wrote:

"Most definitely Calcium. Contact @bwt_africa_ for the best solution"

@tannar_mentz said:

"People forget about changing the anode every 6 months or so, depending on water quality."

@matkaibe joked:

"Those are kidney stones. Take it to the hospital asap"

@gabi20.dunn offered a home test:

"Test it by putting it in vinegar, if it fizzes and dissolves its calcium carbonate"

@the_beardedplumber7 gave more detailed advice:

"100% calcium build up. It helps to install a water softener system as well... also do regular anode changes to keep manufacturer warranties."

@fathibadat added:

"Limescale hard water will cause this. Install a filter to the main line."

@nykiemoo added:

"Forbidden popcorn"

More Briefly News Stories on geysers

A plumbing expert warned South Africans that leaving geysers on all day in winter can increase electricity costs without delivering meaningful energy savings.

A Johannesburg expert demonstrated how a solar geyser can provide hot water while reducing reliance on the electricity grid and lowering energy costs.

A Johannesburg man compared the cost of heating water with a bucket heater versus a geyser, revealing which option was cheaper for daily use.

Source: Briefly News