“What Is This”: SA Plumbing Apprentice Pulls Strange Substance From Geyser, Mzansi Reacts
- A South African plumbing apprentice pulled an unidentified substance from a geyser and posted the video online
- The clip sparked a wave of responses from plumbers and homeowners who recognised the problem immediately
- Viewers flooded the comments with advice, home remedies and warnings about geyser maintenance
A South African plumbing apprentice got more than he bargained for while working on a geyser on 8 July 2026. He pulled out a strange, clumped substance and had no idea what he was looking at.
Posting the video to his Instagram page @life_of_a_plumbing_apprentice, he filmed himself holding the mystery material and appealing directly to his followers. Hoping someone with more experience would chime in, he asked:
"What is this that I just pulled out the geyser? Is this a calcium buildup? What is it? Let me know please"
They did,in their thousands.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
Geyser maintenance tips
Keep your geyser in good condition by cleaning and descaling it regularly, checking the safety valve, thermostat and electrical components, and maintaining the water temperature at around 49°C. Flush the tank every six months to remove sediment, inspect for rust and leaks, and replace worn parts like the anode rod when needed. Schedule annual professional servicing, use the correct geyser type for your home, and switch it off when not in use to improve efficiency and extend its lifespan.
Several viewers pointed to the anode rod as the real issue. The anode is a sacrificial metal rod inside a geyser designed to attract corrosive elements and protect the tank. When it is not replaced regularly, the build-up accelerates, and damage follows.
View the Instagram video below:
Mzansi Weighs In
Most people agreed on the culprit: calcium and limescale buildup caused by hard water, a common but often overlooked problem in many South African homes. This is what Mzansi had to say on his page:
@cobus.naude wrote:
"Most definitely Calcium. Contact @bwt_africa_ for the best solution"
@tannar_mentz said:
"People forget about changing the anode every 6 months or so, depending on water quality."
@matkaibe joked:
"Those are kidney stones. Take it to the hospital asap"
@gabi20.dunn offered a home test:
"Test it by putting it in vinegar, if it fizzes and dissolves its calcium carbonate"
@the_beardedplumber7 gave more detailed advice:
"100% calcium build up. It helps to install a water softener system as well... also do regular anode changes to keep manufacturer warranties."
@fathibadat added:
"Limescale hard water will cause this. Install a filter to the main line."
@nykiemoo added:
"Forbidden popcorn"
More Briefly News Stories on geysers
- A plumbing expert warned South Africans that leaving geysers on all day in winter can increase electricity costs without delivering meaningful energy savings.
- A Johannesburg expert demonstrated how a solar geyser can provide hot water while reducing reliance on the electricity grid and lowering energy costs.
- A Johannesburg man compared the cost of heating water with a bucket heater versus a geyser, revealing which option was cheaper for daily use.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. (joined in April 2026) She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). She began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za.