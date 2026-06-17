“Heat Only What You Need”: The Costly Winter Mistake Many South Africans Make With Their Geysers
- Many South African homeowners are spending far more on electricity in winter because of how they are managing, or not managing, their geysers
- Simple fixes could save households hundreds of rands a month without a major investment
- Experts say most people have no idea when their geyser is heating or how much electricity it is using, and that is costing them money
Winter electricity bills are climbing and the geyser is often the biggest culprit. A report by IOL published on 17 June 2026 looked at why geysers work so much harder in the colder months and what homeowners can do to keep costs down.
Lloyd Willemsen, founder of Thingwala, explained that municipal water comes in colder during winter, and the roof space where most geysers live drops in temperature too. The geyser then needs more electricity to heat the water up, and once it is heated, the heat does not stick around as long. The end result is a geyser switching on far more often than most people realise, quietly pushing up the monthly electricity bill.
His advice:
"Heat only the water you need, to the temperature you need, for the time you need it."
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Simple changes that could save money this winter
According to the report, a timer is one of the easiest and cheapest places to start. Rather than heating water all day and night, the geyser only runs when the household actually needs it. Families could save between R150 and R300 a month in winter just from this one change.
A geyser blanket and some pipe insulation can also make a real difference. Both help keep heat in for longer, which means the geyser does not have to kick on as often. Together they could cut monthly costs by another R70 to R150 and are not expensive to install.
Roof insulation is worth considering too. It keeps the space around the geyser from getting too cold and has the added benefit of making the home warmer in winter and cooler in summer.
Small habits, big savings
Shorter showers, fewer baths and fixing a dripping hot water tap all help more than most people think.
Homeowners with solar geysers should not assume everything is running smoothly either. If the solar side of the system is underperforming, the electrical element takes over quietly and the expected savings diminish over time. Keeping an eye on how the system is performing makes a real difference.
Add it all up and the right combination of a timer, insulation, and smarter daily habits could save some households up to R700 a month this winter.
More on South African energy and electricity
- Briefly News recently reported that South African homeowners can now get a free rating that shows how energy efficient their property is compared to others nearby.
- Lesotho has signed a billion-dollar deal that could completely flip its energy situation and change how it relies on South Africa for electricity.
- Eskom has also launched a brand new renewable energy company with big plans for solar and wind by 2030.
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Source: Briefly News
Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a writer and editor with seven years of experience. Currently, she is a human interest writer at Briefly News and joined the publication in 2024. She began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later joined Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za