A South African content creator has explained why a small bar heater could be one of the most affordable ways to stay warm this winter, thanks to its low electricity usage The heater consumes between 400W and 800W, making it significantly cheaper to operate than many fan heaters, which typically use between 1,500W and 2,000W The appliance also includes built-in safety features, heats small spaces quickly and costs around R250, making it a budget-friendly option for many households

As South Africans continue looking for ways to keep warm without sending electricity bills soaring, one local content creator believes a small bar heater is among the most cost-effective heating options available. TikTok creator @wesreddy1 shared the advice in a video posted on 25 June 2026, comparing the electricity consumption of a traditional bar heater with more power-hungry fan heaters commonly used during winter.

Wes on the left talking about electricity. Image: @wesreddy1

Source: TikTok

According to Wes Reddy, the heater's biggest advantage is its low energy consumption. When using just one heating element, or one bar, the appliance consumes only 400 watts (0.4kWh). Based on an electricity price of R4 per unit (kWh), that works out to approximately R1.60 per hour to operate.

Switching on both heating elements doubles consumption to 800 watts (0.8kWh), costing roughly R3.20 per hour. By comparison, many electric fan heaters consume between 1,500W and 2,000W, meaning they generally cost considerably more to run over the same period. For households trying to manage winter electricity costs, that difference can become noticeable over several weeks of daily use.

Affordable heating with added safety

Besides lower running costs, the user @wesreddy1 says the heater is capable of warming a small area surprisingly quickly. According to the information shared in the video, operating a single heating bar can raise the temperature by approximately 4°C within 10 minutes at a distance of about one metre. A built-in tip-over switch automatically cuts the power if the appliance accidentally falls over, helping reduce the risk of overheating or fire.

The picture on the right showed a thermometer recording to temperature of a small bar heater. Image: @wesreddy1

Source: TikTok

The unit is also relatively inexpensive to purchase, with prices starting from around R250, making it accessible to many South Africans looking for affordable winter heating. While bar heaters are generally efficient for heating people or small rooms, experts recommend choosing a heater based on the size of the area being warmed.

Larger rooms may require more powerful heating systems, while smaller bedrooms or home offices can often be heated effectively using lower-powered appliances such as bar heaters.

Consumers are also encouraged to follow basic safety precautions, including keeping heaters away from curtains, furniture and flammable materials, avoiding extension cords where possible, and never leaving heaters unattended while switched on. For many households balancing comfort with rising electricity prices, lower-wattage heaters may offer an effective way to stay warm while keeping energy costs under control.

Check out the TikTok video below:

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Source: Briefly News