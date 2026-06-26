A South African content creator posted a TikTok video after spotting a 440ml Buddy Coke listed for R38.90 on Uber Eats

The same drink retails for around R14 in South African stores, and a 2-litre Coke costs less than R30

South Africans flooded the comments with their own horror stories about Uber Eats prices

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Screenshots taken from @braddowns's crash-out clip. Images: @braddowns

Source: TikTok

A South African content creator left Mzansi stunned after his TikTok video exposed a R38.90 price tag for a single 440ml Buddy Coke on Uber Eats. The same cold drink costs around R14 at your local store.

Creator @braddowns could not believe what he was seeing on the app. A 2-litre Coke costs less than R30 in most South African stores, making the Uber Eats price almost impossible to justify.

When convenience costs you three times more

The steep prices on Uber Eats are not accidental. Stores and restaurants on the platform set their own prices, and most pass their commission costs straight to the customer. Uber Eats charges merchants between 15% and 30% per order, and sellers raise their prices to cover that cut.

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Customers then pay a delivery fee, a service fee, and sometimes a small order fee on top of that already inflated item price. That R39 Buddy Coke could easily cost even more once everything lands at checkout.

South Africans in the comments had plenty to say. One person said they get up and go to the shop every time they see Uber Eats prices. Another said a Dunkin’ doughnut that costs R80 in-store climbs to nearly R140 through the app, and they deleted the app immediately. Someone else joked about all the extra charges stacking up, from delivery fees to service fees to what they called a “just because fee.”

The video hit hard because it put a number to something South Africans already feel every time they open the app. Convenience is expensive, and sometimes the price makes absolutely no sense at all.

Watch the video below:

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An Uber Eats driver broke down how he managed to earn up to R3,500 weekly, offering guidance for unemployed South Africans interested in joining.

A young woman posted a TikTok video about her experience working as an e-delivery service driver.

Source: Briefly News