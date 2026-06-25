Regular MyCiTi bus passengers will face steep fare increases ranging between 32% and 50% starting next month.

Diesel price increases and upcoming national budget cuts mean the city can't subsidise the public transport network on its own anymore.

The proposed changes are awaiting official confirmation during the upcoming City Council meeting on Monday

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Commuters in the Mother City will have to dig deeper into their pockets for their daily work travel. Image: MyCiTi Bus

Source: Facebook

Cape Town residents are bracing for a major increase in the cost of travelling around the metro. The City’s Urban Mobility Directorate announced that new annual MyCiTi bus fares are set to take effect on 1 July 2026. The price adjustments will severely impact daily travel expenses for thousands of regular passengers.

Fare adjustments for short and long-distance commuters

Details published by TopAuto on 25 June 2026 show the local government has been paying around R9.1 million a month since March to protect the public from global fuel shocks. However, officials stated that keeping prices down is no longer sustainable. Commuters travelling distances between 0km and 20km will see ticket fees jump by 38% to 45%. Meanwhile, longer routes are expected to increase by 32% to 37%.

Monthly bus passes skyrocket by hundreds of rands from July

The steepest adjustment hits long-distance workers who rely on continuous travel packages. The price of a standard monthly pass will skyrocket by 50%, moving from R1,000 up to R1,500. Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility Rob Quintas explained that the global conflict in the Middle East has impacted local operation costs, including tyres, maintenance, and vehicle parts. Despite the dramatic hikes, Quintas maintained that off-peak travel and weekend trips remain the most affordable option for locals.

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Both short and long-distance commuters will be affected by the increase. Image: MyCiTi Bus

Source: Facebook

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