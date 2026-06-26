"My Salary Can't be Someone's Pocket Money": Debate Sparks Over 14-year-old's R10k Monthly Allowance
- A South African mother asked for public feedback about a couple she knows giving their teen child R10,000 pocket money
- Financial trends in South Africa suggest that the allowance for a high schooler is significantly higher than the national average
- While critics argue the large sum could cause entitlement, some experts and parents suggest it can serve as a tool for teaching financial management
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A South African mother was curious about how much money other parents are giving their kids per month. In a Radio 2000 segment that went viral on TikTok, she questioned whether a R10,000 monthly allowance for her 14-year-old child was appropriate. The national by Radio 2000 highlighted the shifting approaches to financial literacy among high-net-worth families in South Africa.
The discussion on Radio2000 with Ntombi comes at a time when South Africans are complaining about the rising cost of living. The R10,000 monthly allowance for a teen represents a deviation from the norm. According to IOL, the average salary in South Africa is R21 000, raising questions about the psychological and financial impacts of such a big allowance. Some argue that giving children a large amount of money helps them learn from small mistakes before they face the real financial pressures of adult life. However, experts warn that without supervision, this can make kids feel entitled or lead them into risky habits like online gambling. Watch the video below:
SA parents share children's allowances
The debate over the right amount of allowance sparked a debate online. People shared different approaches to pocket money based on their own budgets and family values. While some believe in strict limits, others argue that a larger allowance is perfectly fine if the family can afford it. The divide became clear as online users took to social media to share exactly how much they give, or received, with some laughing at the stark contrast between their own childhoods and today's standards. Read the comments below:
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Mohlapa shared:
"My firstborn = R250 per week, second born = R750 per week and third born = R40 rand per day."
Sibongile_Malaza commented:
"A healthy amount, I think is 2500 for that age. But we don’t know what the child may need, and the lifestyle maybe it makes sense."
Moscow Tadiana added:
"My mom used to give me 10 rand every day while in matric, I think I have to sue her 😭"
Part-time runner supported the parents:
"If parents can afford I don't see anything wrong with that."
Nokubonga Mnguni shared:
"My 12-year-old gets R25. Which is R5 per day🤭. She requested an increase of R2 next year☺️."
Nhlaks9811 wondered:
"😭😭R10k to do what ka 14 years? Buy a factory ya di Danone?"
Thabang TK said:
"My salary can't be someone's pocket money haii ngeke. I need to work hard 😩"
Mimi remarked:
"My 16 year old - R1000 a month. That's for school lunch and whatever."
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Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za