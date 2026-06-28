GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA— Revolutionary, reliable, and an all-rounder are three adjectives that best fit Xiaomi's latest flagship offering, the sleek, and surprisingly light but powerful 17T. I'm not going to bore you with the technicalities of a stiff review because I'm not a technical person, nor am I a tech expert. But I will be giving you a review as a father, husband, journalist, photographer, and die-hard Xiaomi fan since 2015.

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The Xiaomi 17T did not disappoint a die-hard fan. Image: Tebogo Mokwena

Source: UGC

The 17T was launched in June 2026, and its specs are impressive at a glance. But what makes this phone with its comfortable design such a powerful device is its capability to navigate the complexities of the 4th Industrial Revolution as a journalist, husband, and father. The specifications are almost tailor-made to enhance the quality of living for the 21st-century, work-from-home Saffan.

Multitasking and Loadshedding Endurance

The massive 6500mAh Silicon-Carbon battery proved to be incredibly reliable as it withstood multiple heavy sessions of remote work. As a journalist, church photographer, and Catechist, my phone normally has about eight to 10 tabs open. Some of these are incredibly RAM-intensive apps, including Slack, Google Chrome, Faithlife's Verbum (a Christian study Bible software with over 1,800 books), and YouTube, which is normally floating somewhere on my screen. The phone was able to handle that workload without a single glitch or freeze. The generous 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM was beautifully complemented by the processing power of the MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra (4nm) chipset, allowing for high-level mobile workflows. I could even edit pictures on Lightroom, and it almost felt like I was using a computer.

The battery also effortlessly withstood one of South Africa's infamous blackouts. Our neighbourhood's lights went out at around 8 pm, and the phone's battery was at 80% at the time. I instantly activated battery saver mode to stretch it, and I used it to watch Jonasi Gomorrah and his many wives for three hours while simultaneously using the phone as a torch. The torch itself casts enough light to cover an entire open-space apartment room. When power returned, the 67W HyperCharge capability meant I could juice the massive cell back up to full strength in under an hour.

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The Xiaomi 17T's HyperOS pairs well with a phone charged by a 67W charger. Image: Tebogo Mokwena

Source: UGC

A Masterclass in Mobile Photography

Xiaomi did not err when it partnered with Leica to produce a camera system that illuminates simple, mundane moments and turns them into magical mementoes. I used the phone to capture some images and videos of my church's First Holy Communion. It was a spirit-charged occasion, and the 17T was a sturdy companion for the shoot.

The Xiaomi 17T honoured a sacred church moment. Image: Tebogo Mokwena

Source: UGC

The phone produced professional-grade 4K video recording at up to 60fps, stabilised perfectly by Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). The dual stereo speakers paired with Dolby Atmos audio tracking ensured the sound quality was crisp, clear, and capable of capturing sound spanning the entire church without sounding muffled or strained.

The pictures looked as if they were drawn with a techno-boosted pencil in the hands of a manga writer. Utilising the main 50MP Light Fusion 800 sensor ($23\text{mm}$ equivalent,$f/1.7$), the stark municipal failure of the broke Emfuleni Local Municipality was illustrated in stunning lighting and composition. The sensor’s high dynamic range cast an uncompromising light on how residents have had to endure years of swimming in rubbish. Conversely, it also beautifully captured, rich stills during the quiet moments we found as a family, even within the bleakness Emfuleni residents face on a daily basis.

The 17T's powerful camera captured a sober moment of government failure. Image: Tebogo Mokwena

Source: UGC

High-Intensity Gaming and Everyday Productivity

The phone handled granular tasks like typing, editing, and compiling emails with absolute ease. As a journalist in a high-volume environment, having a device with the power to handle multiple queries and cross-references makes mobile writing a genuinely pleasant experience. This is significantly elevated by the 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, which features a buttery-smooth 120Hz refresh rate and an outdoor-friendly 3,500 nits peak brightness that ensures legibility even under direct, glaring sunlight.

As a gamer who loves to steal moments during the day for a few high-intensity sessions, I found playing Call of Duty: Mobile an unforgettable experience. Thanks to the Mali-G720 MC8 GPU, there was zero visual lag. Even on a 5G network with a high ping of 125ms during a Frontline campaign, the phone translated the network sluggishness so smoothly into its gameplay that it practically felt like I was playing on 50ms.

Similarly, collecting resources in Age of Empires: Mobile while launching multipronged attacks on different enemies for an hour straight was executed flawlessly. Thanks to the integrated Xiaomi 3D IceLoop cooling system, the device managed to dissipate heat efficiently, keeping the chassis perfectly comfortable to hold without any thermal throttling.

The Xiaomi 17T Leica camera brought out the beauty of Vereeniging's Town Hall. Image: Tebogo Mokwena

Source: UGC

The Verdict

So, would I spend the hefty price tag it comes with? Absolutely. It's rare for me to say that a premium phone has almost no faults, but this is one of those devices where you would be hard-pressed to find anything to dislike.

Whether you are capturing far-off environmental details using the upgraded 50MP Leica periscope telephoto lens with its 5x optical zoom, typing out breaking news alerts under the midday sun, or keeping your family entertained through a three-hour power outage, the Xiaomi 17T punches far above its weight class. It isn't just a piece of tech; it’s a robust liferaft for the modern South African working professional.

Source: Briefly News