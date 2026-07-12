Former US Army colonel Chris Wyatt estimated that between 500 and 1,000 Afrikaner refugee applications were rejected under President Trump's resettlement programme

Ineligibility letters dated 30 June 2026 gave no right of appeal to applicants from KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape who had already quit jobs and sold belongings

US Citizenship and Immigration Services confirmed the special programme continues for applicants who meet all lawful requirements

Afrikaners who sold everything were denied refugee status by the US. Image: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — Hundreds of white South Africans have received official ineligibility notices under President Donald Trump's refugee programme, with a former United States army colonel estimating that between 500 and 1,000 Afrikaner applications have been turned down by American authorities.

Colonel Chris Wyatt, who has followed the resettlement effort as a commentator, attributed the rejections to applicants' past conduct or criminal records. He noted that several complex legal processes had to be completed before the notices could be issued together in a single batch.

Letters offer no right of appeal

According to Rapport, the ineligibility letters were dated 30 June 2026 and carried no provisions for appeal. Among those affected were applicants from KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape who had already resigned from their jobs, sold their possessions and completed the required orientation courses in anticipation of resettlement.

Trump signed an executive order in February 2025 directing that refugee status be made available to South Africa's ethnic minority groups, citing the country's land expropriation legislation as the basis for the offer. The programme drew significant interest locally, with more than 67,000 individuals submitting expressions of interest through a local chamber of commerce.

Programme continues for eligible applicants

US Citizenship and Immigration Services spokesperson Zach Kahler confirmed that the resettlement programme remains active. Kahler stated that all decisions are reached on a strict case-by-case basis to ensure that individuals qualify under United States law.

"The administration will always prioritise the safety and welfare of the American people," Kahler said.

He added that those found ineligible due to public safety concerns or criminal histories had been notified accordingly, while the special programme to resettle Afrikaner refugees continues for those who meet all lawful requirements.

Panellists debate Afrikaner refugees

Similarly, Briefly News reported on a CNN panel discussion that erupted in tension as former Trump White House staffer Caroline Sunshine defended the acceptance of white South African refugees in the United States. The argument revealed deeper societal issues, as panellists questioned the distinction in treatment between these refugees and those fleeing genuine conflicts from other African nations.

Source: Briefly News