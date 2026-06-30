A CNN panel discussion turned heated when former Trump White House staffer Caroline Sunshine defended the US accepting white South African refugees

Political commentator Leah McGowan and pollster Josh Doss pushed back hard, with McGowan telling Sunshine directly that she was being "obtuse"

The clip quickly spread online, with people reacting strongly to the heated exchange

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Two panellists discussing the Afrikaner refugees in the US. Images: @its_onsite

Source: Instagram

A CNN panel discussion got heated when the topic of white South African refugees came up on 27 June 2026. Former Trump White House staffer Caroline Sunshine argued that the United States has welcomed millions of refugees from African nations over the years, including Somalia, Eritrea, South Sudan, Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. She said she did not understand why South Africa was suddenly being treated differently.

Political commentator Leah McGowan pushed back immediately, pointing out that those other countries were dealing with actual war and conflict, while the situation South Africans were claiming refugee status under was not comparable. She said:

"You're being very obtuse, and it's embarrassing."

Pollster Josh Doss agreed.

What the policy involves

The discussion centred on the Trump administration's decision to fast-track refugee applications for Afrikaners from South Africa while pausing or restricting refugee resettlement for almost everyone else. This included people fleeing war and famine.

The administration has called out South Africa's land reform policies as unjust discrimination as justification.

McGowan explained that claims that property had been expropriated under South Africa's Expropriation Act were not true.

She pointed to South Africa's deep inequality as the real issue facing the country. She noted that Black South Africans, who make up more than 80% of the population, face an unemployment rate of 35.8% compared to 8% for white South Africans.

She also shared information on one refugee who reportedly left behind a Jaguar, a Range Rover, and property worth around $300,000.

She went on to question the logic of prioritising someone in that position over people fleeing genuine conflict zones.

Watch the Instagram clip here.

Netizens debate the US panel clash

People had strong opinions on the exchange and shared their thoughts on the Instagram page:

@doss.discourse said:

"I wasn't about to get into a screaming match with that white woman bro lol it was the last segment of the show and I had nothing respectful left in the tank 😂"

@adivunsolicited wrote:

"Josh's face is taking me out, lmaoo."

@angelcampey said:

"I'm a white South African. Trump explicitly invited only white people... Wish Trump would forget we exist. Leave us out of your politics, please."

@tadamz said:

"The facial expression of the brother seated next to her!!! 🔥🔥 We heard you and are feeling the same! 🤯😳"

@msfunkydineva wrote:

"She thought she was saying something with that 'aren't they African', as to insinuate we should be able to relate to them!"

@agirlhasnopresident said:

"Josh's face for the win!"

American panellists discussing the Afrikaner refugees in America. Images: @its_onsite

Source: Instagram

More on Afrikaners relocating to the US

Briefly News recently reported on an Afrikaner family showcasing American self-checkout technology.

recently reported on an Afrikaner family showcasing American self-checkout technology. An Afrikaner couple shared their new life in New York, and South Africans couldn't get over one detail about their neighbourhood that felt unfamiliar.

A homesick Afrikaner farm worker opened up about missing South Africa while working in the US.

Source: Briefly News