“So Advanced”: Afrikaner Family on Refugee Program Showcases US Self-Checkout Technology, SA Wowed
- An Afrikaner family building a new life abroad shared an insight into daily American retail technology
- The family used their Facebook platform to demonstrate the seamless Walmart self-checkout and automated payment process
- The Van Wyks are one of many South African families documenting their modern relocation journey through the refugee program
An Afrikaner couple living in the United States shared an interesting look at American retail technology on 25 June 2026. Posting on their Facebook account, Van Wyk’s in the USA, the family documented their shopping trip to Walmart.
Afrikaner family showcases automated Walmart checkout system
The video demonstrated how the easy self-checkout service operates, showing the scanning process and how customers quickly pay for their goods without a cashier. The Van Wyks are among several families who regularly document their resettlement journeys online to help others understand life overseas.
Watch the Facebook reel here.
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Viewers reacted with mixed feelings, with many stating that South Africa is not ready for such advanced payment methods because too many structural issues need to be fixed.
User @Marina Kashuba said:
"Those drive-thru banks are pretty awesome, too!"
User @Thea Swart joked:
"Don't show this to the Viljoens."
User @Michael Bruwer shared:
"Imagine that system here in SA."
User @Marina Hamilton-Walker added:
"It's so advanced! Love this."
User @William Labuschagne commented:
"Don't do it the way fellow people, Mel and Peet, try to swindle a few bugs out of the system, the security system in these stores will catch you out.
User @Neeltjie Esterhuizen said:
"Enjoy all in your new adventures! Hugs from Pretoria."
3 Briefly News articles about Afrikaners in America
- An Afrikaner woman who relocated to the United States with her family under the refugee program celebrated their very first American car after three failed attempts.
- An Afrikaner couple shared a video moving into their Texas apartment with their two children after relocating to the US under a refugee programme.
- An Afrikaner family that enrolled in a refugee program shared a post about their relocation journey from South Africa to America, while professing their love for Mzansi.
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za