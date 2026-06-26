An Afrikaner family building a new life abroad shared an insight into daily American retail technology

The family used their Facebook platform to demonstrate the seamless Walmart self-checkout and automated payment process

The Van Wyks are one of many South African families documenting their modern relocation journey through the refugee program

A relocated family showed the differences in modern retail technology during a routine grocery trip. Image: Van Wyk’s in the US

Source: Facebook

An Afrikaner couple living in the United States shared an interesting look at American retail technology on 25 June 2026. Posting on their Facebook account, Van Wyk’s in the USA, the family documented their shopping trip to Walmart.

Afrikaner family showcases automated Walmart checkout system

The video demonstrated how the easy self-checkout service operates, showing the scanning process and how customers quickly pay for their goods without a cashier. The Van Wyks are among several families who regularly document their resettlement journeys online to help others understand life overseas.

Watch the Facebook reel here.

Viewers reacted with mixed feelings, with many stating that South Africa is not ready for such advanced payment methods because too many structural issues need to be fixed.

South Africans wished the family a happy stay in America. Image: Van Wyk's in the USA

Source: Facebook

User @Marina Kashuba said:

"Those drive-thru banks are pretty awesome, too!"

User @Thea Swart joked:

"Don't show this to the Viljoens."

User @Michael Bruwer shared:

"Imagine that system here in SA."

User @Marina Hamilton-Walker added:

"It's so advanced! Love this."

User @William Labuschagne commented:

"Don't do it the way fellow people, Mel and Peet, try to swindle a few bugs out of the system, the security system in these stores will catch you out.

User @Neeltjie Esterhuizen said:

"Enjoy all in your new adventures! Hugs from Pretoria."

3 Briefly News articles about Afrikaners in America

An Afrikaner woman who relocated to the United States with her family under the refugee program celebrated their very first American car after three failed attempts.

An Afrikaner couple shared a video moving into their Texas apartment with their two children after relocating to the US under a refugee programme.

An Afrikaner family that enrolled in a refugee program shared a post about their relocation journey from South Africa to America, while professing their love for Mzansi.

Source: Briefly News