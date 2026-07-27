Correctional Services Minister Pieter Groenewald revealed that 28,000 foreign nationals in South African prisons cost taxpayers R13.5 million every day

Groenewald said legislative amendments to deport foreign awaiting-trial inmates to their home countries could be completed within a year

The minister also claimed his department saved R650 million since July 2024 through internal bakeries and agricultural production

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Pieter Groenewald says he saved taxpayers millions. Images: Department of Correctional Services

Source: Facebook

SOUTH AFRICA — Correctional Services Minister Pieter Groenewald has announced plans to introduce legislative amendments that would allow South Africa to transfer foreign nationals awaiting trial back to their countries of origin, with the changes potentially finalised within 12 months.

According to Daily Investor, Groenewald made the remarks during an interview on Die Groot Ontbyt, addressing the severe overcrowding in South African prisons. He revealed that approximately 28,000 foreign nationals are currently held in the country's correctional facilities, costing taxpayers R482 per prisoner per day — a combined daily expense of R13.5 million.

Deportation agreements with neighbouring countries

To reduce these costs, the Department of Correctional Services has been signing agreements and memoranda of understanding with neighbouring states, including Namibia, Botswana, and Zimbabwe. Groenewald said most foreign inmates originate from Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Lesotho, and Malawi, which is why the department has prioritised agreements with SADC member states. Under the proposed exchange framework, South Africa would also receive prisoners held in other countries. Groenewald argued that the arrangement would ultimately leave South Africa better off financially.

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R650 million saved through self-sufficiency drive

Beyond the deportation plans, Groenewald outlined significant cost savings achieved since his appointment in July 2024. Internal prison bakeries have saved the state R77 million by producing bread at R8.00 per loaf rather than paying external suppliers R23.50. Inmates involved in the programme receive formal training and entrepreneurial skills in the process.

A broader self-sufficiency programme encompassing agricultural farming, food processing, textile production, and furniture manufacturing generated a further R125 million in savings, bringing the total to R650 million. Groenewald said he aims to reach R1 billion in overall taxpayer savings before the end of his term.

Read the Daily Investor post that sparked the reaction:

South Africans express mixed feelings

South Africans on X responded to the minister's announcements with a mix of scepticism and praise.

@DylanSeagrove wrote:

"A new tender for R650 million has just been awarded to determine how the correctional ministry was able to save R650 million. Some cadre will benefit 😤"

@ChrisCh09206271 said:

"Only way to fix SA is to put the right leaders in place, especially once they've proven themselves like this."

@WildPasts_ added:

"Oom Piet, could you explain this to the other ministers? Maybe over some sandwiches you bring from home?"

@brrrphaa referenced Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie spending R31 million at the FIFA World Cup:

"Gayton spent R31million already."

@YummieYumnah concluded:

"We need more of this!"

Westville Prison raided

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the recent unannounced raid at Westville Prison, led by Correctional Services National Commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale, which uncovered significant contraband and raised serious concerns regarding prison security. The involvement of correctional staff in aiding smuggling operations raises alarming questions about corruption within the system and its impact on public safety.

Source: Briefly News