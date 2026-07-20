Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie published a detailed statement on 19 July 2026, breaking down his personal World Cup travel expenditure

McKenzie revealed his individual costs totalled over R1 million, but said his tab remains lumped within the broader R31 million figure

The disclosure intensified scrutiny from South Africans who questioned the spending while domestic sports teams self-funded international travel

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Gayton McKenzie said his department did not waste the R31 million. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images and Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie has issued a public defence of his involvement in South Africa's 2026 FIFA World Cup excursion, disclosing that his personal travel and accommodation costs amounted to R1,058,379.75.

McKenzie published the statement on X on 19 July 2026, following a parliamentary revelation by ActionSA MP Dereleen James on 14 July 2026 that the government's broader World Cup delegation had cost taxpayers approximately R31 million. The spending covered flights, lodging, VIP stadium suites, match tickets, and promotional branding across multiple host cities.

McKenzie itemises his World Cup spending

In his statement, McKenzie said he declined chauffeurs, protocol lounges, and a R55,000 subsistence allowance. He also stated that he personally solicited more than R5 million in private sponsorships from partners, including Brand South Africa, Coca-Cola, HONOR, Betway, Cell C, and Old School, to fund the Lucky Fans and journalists programme. He further confirmed that he covered the flights and accommodation of Thato Zondi out of his own pocket, and that his family bore their own travel costs throughout the trip.

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However, McKenzie acknowledged that his individual expenses remain consolidated within the total R31 million figure, promising to separate and disclose a precise breakdown at an unspecified later date. The minister's statement addressed activations in Atlanta, Monterrey, and Los Angeles, where South Africa's participation included a Bafana Bafana match against South Korea, a Grammy Museum exhibition, and engagements with the Pan African Film Festival and the Atlanta Chamber of Commerce.

Backlash over spending priorities

The disclosure has drawn sharp criticism online, with many South Africans contrasting the multimillion-rand expenditure with the conditions facing domestic athletes. The controversy has also reinvigorated ActionSA's push for the Enhanced Cabinet Perks Cut Bill, introduced in May 2025, which would compel public officials to declare every rand of public money used for transport, accommodation, and entertainment.

Read McKenzie's full statement on X here:

@Sangwenitc22 wrote:

"Unnecessary expenditure. Only players and technical staff were supposed to be there, even FIFA paid them for their participation."

@LebzaG9 said: "The money is available for anything and everything except for uplifting the lives of the poor…. What's the significance of flying to the US for the World Cup while over 70% of communities lack drinking water?"

@BashDherman commented:

"So there's 30 million for a delegation to attend the WC, but you can't fund the women's hockey team to go to the WC? Interesting."

@DSSteyn noted:

"The SA Masters Hockey Teams are travelling to Belgium this coming weekend to represent the country. In the World Cup. Everything is self-funded. The players even have to pay for their kit. Imagine what R30 million could have done for them."

@CYnens asked:

"What was the point of taking bo Simphiwe there?"

Gayton McKenzie fires back at Herman Mashaba

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the public clash between McKenzie and ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba regarding a ticket giveaway for the upcoming rugby match. The debate centres on the effectiveness of prioritising event promotions against the need for building sporting facilities in underserved communities.

Source: Briefly News