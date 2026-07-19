A new documentary revisits the controversy that eclipsed Spain's historic Women's World Cup victory

South African viewers will get an inside look at the legal battle and conflicting accounts behind the headline-making incident

The series explores how one moment on the podium sparked a debate that stretched far beyond football

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Spain's historic Women's World Cup triumph is back in the spotlight as a new TLC documentary revisits the Luis Rubiales and Jenni Hermoso controversy. Image: Noemi Llamas/Eurasia Sport Images

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A new documentary coming to South African television is set to revisit one of football's most controversial moments, examining how Spain's historic FIFA Women's World Cup victory became overshadowed by the kiss involving former football federation president Luis Rubiales and striker Jenni Hermoso.

Rubiales vs Hermoso: The World Cup Kiss premieres on TLC (DStv Channel 135) on Sunday, 26 July 2026. The second episode airs on 2 August, offering South African viewers exclusive access to the people at the centre of the case.

TLC brings World Cup kiss controversy to South African screens

Rather than focusing only on the incident itself, the two-part documentary follows what happened after the 2023 World Cup final in Sydney, where Spain defeated England 1-0 to lift the trophy.

According to Warner Bros. Discovery, the series features interviews with Rubiales and members of his legal team, as well as Spain players Laia Codina and Verónica Boquete. Rubiales says in the documentary:

"It was a mistake, but one mistake is one thing. There's not any sexual intention here, and it's not a sexual assault in this case."

Codina, however, says:

"The facts are the facts, and the facts are that he kissed her without permission."

Documentary revisits court battle

The documentary also examines the court proceedings that followed. Rubiales was convicted of sexual assault in February 2025 and fined 10,800 euros (about R227,000). His appeal was dismissed in June 2025, while prosecutors also failed to secure a harsher sentence.

The programme explores the legal arguments, Spain's consent laws and the wider public reaction that followed.

Why the documentary still matters

The case remains one of the most significant controversies in women's football in recent years. By revisiting the trial and its aftermath, the documentary looks at how a celebration on football's biggest stage evolved into a legal battle that attracted worldwide attention.

With exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes courtroom access, the series gives South African audiences another opportunity to understand the events that continued to dominate headlines long after Spain celebrated becoming world champions.

FIFA World Cup final ceremony sparks fresh debate

Briefly News also reported that FIFA came under scrutiny after announcing that Jennifer Hudson will perform the United States national anthem before the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

The decision left many fans asking why only the US appears set to receive special recognition when Canada and Mexico are also co-hosting the tournament.

Source: Briefly News