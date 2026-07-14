ActionSA revealed that the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture spent nearly R31 million on its 2026 FIFA World Cup delegation, covering travel, hospitality suites and match tickets

Minister Gayton McKenzie admitted in a parliamentary reply that his personal expenses had not yet been separated from the delegation's total figure

ActionSA MP Dereleen James cited the spending as evidence of why the party's Enhanced Cabinet Perks Cut Bill, tabled in May 2025, was necessary

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Gayton McKenzie spent R31 million on the World Cup trip. Image: Rodger Bosch/AFP

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE— A R31 million taxpayer bill for South Africa’s official World Cup excursion has sparked intense backlash, particularly because the sports minister cannot yet isolate his personal tab from the overall cost.

ActionSA posted the statement from lawmaker Dereleen James on X. James disclosed the massive expenditure on July 14, 2026, pointing to a written parliamentary response from Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie. The multimillion-rand budget funded flights, lodging, VIP stadium suites, match tickets, and promotional branding during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he reunited with superfan Mama Joy in Mexico.

However, McKenzie conceded that his individual travel and accommodation costs remain lumped together with the total, promising to separate and disclose his specific expenses at a later, unspecified date.

The contrast: Luxury suites vs. empty fields

James argued that this luxury spending is a direct disservice to local communities where recreational centres are falling apart, and youth athletes lack basic equipment. She highlighted a stark contrast: while the government pays for high-end hospitality boxes and international flights, domestic sports programs and national teams frequently run on shoestring budgets, limiting their ability to compete globally.

According to ActionSA, using "nation branding" as a shield to justify extravagant VIP excursions ignores the urgent need to invest in grassroots talent.

Legislative push back

This funding dispute has reignited ActionSA's push for the Enhanced Cabinet Perks Cut Bill, a piece of legislation the party introduced in May 2025. The proposed law is designed to force public officials to declare every cent of public money used for transport, lodging, and entertainment.

ActionSA maintained that true public accountability requires a complete end to the culture of unchecked ministerial perks, arguing that money spent on luxury travel is capital stolen directly from community development.

Read ActionSA's full statement on the FIFA World Cup spending here:

Dereleen James mocks Madlanga Commission witnesses

In a similar article, Briefly News reported on James who criticized the pattern of hospitalizations among witnesses of the Madlanga Commission, particularly following Advocate Andrea Johnson's recent medical leave. The online reactions to James' sarcastic remarks illustrate a growing public frustration regarding the repeated delays in testimonies, raising questions about accountability in high-profile corruption cases.

Source: Briefly News