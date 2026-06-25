Minister of Sports Gayton McKenzie and superfan Mama Joy were photographed together in Mexico holding a South Africa scarf, despite their recent fallout

McKenzie had refused to fund Mama Joy's trip to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, making their cheerful reunion all the more surprising to Mzansi

A video of the pair smiling and celebrating together has gone viral, with South Africans divided over whether Mama Joy should have forgiven him

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Gayton McKenzie and Mama Joy have buried the hatchet. Image: Bleacher Report and Parliament SA

Source: UGC

All appears to be forgiven — at least on the surface. A video shared on 25 June 2026 from Mexico shows Minister of Sports Gayton McKenzie and beloved South African superfan Mama Joy posing together, grinning from ear to ear while clutching a green and gold "South Africa" scarf. The footage has sent Mzansi into a frenzy.

The reunion is particularly eyebrow-raising given that McKenzie had previously refused to use government funds to send Mama Joy to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Despite that, the superfan made her way to the tournament regardless, and clearly found herself standing right next to the very minister who left her off the guest list.

Mama Joy Steals the Show in Mexico

In the clip, McKenzie is dressed in a green Adidas Bafana Bafana jersey, looking every bit the patriotic government official. Mama Joy, however, stole the visual entirely. She arrived in a vibrant, elaborate traditional outfit draped in the colours of the South African flag: green, yellow, black, white, and blue. Her look was completed with colourful beaded jewellery, face paint, and a decorated headpiece bearing her name. The energy between the two was festive and celebratory, though fans were quick to read between the lines.

Mama Joy herself posted the video, which has since drawn thousands of reactions from supporters and critics alike.

Mzansi Reacts to the Unexpected Duo

Not everyone was charmed by the reunion. South Africans had plenty to say:

@Bonny1305: "We are watching you on BBC TV! You are the queen that you are! They even called you by name, usikhokho ke wena."

@_simplyenny: "Hahaha after he embarressed you, you're still kneeling at his feet. Have pride Mama Joy."

@professorSMM: "lol Gay...can pretend he's so pissed, he thought Mama Joy won't make it to the WC."

@TumiMashavela: "Why take a picture with his egoistic flip-flopper moron"

@Sizi_phiwe: "She is cooking him"

@ThaaBLaa: "Energy don't lie Mama Joy can't stand that criminal...also Mama Joy is loved more than him all over the world"

One thing fans seemed to agree on: Mama Joy's star power transcended the politics. Her unmistakable presence on the world stage proved that no government decision was going to keep South Africa's most recognisable superfan away from the beautiful game.

Mama Joy Accuses Gayton McKenzie of Double Standards in R800 000 World Cup Row

Meanwhile Briefly News previously reported that Mama Joy says she feels unfairly excluded from the 2026 FIFA World Cup supporter trip despite her long-standing support for Bafana Bafana.

The veteran superfan claims another supporter linked to the same travel spending benefited from the opportunity she fought to create Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie has defended the decision, citing fairness and the need to give more fans a chance.

Source: Briefly News