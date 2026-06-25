A Nigerian supporter stayed up for one mission, but things ended very differently from what he expected

Bafana's latest World Cup moment had Mzansi celebrating, while one reaction stole the spotlight online

Social media users jumped into the comments, and some of the clapbacks had people in stitches

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Image: @adikastakes/Facebook and Julian Finney - FIFA/Getty Images

Source: UGC

A Nigerian football fan's dramatic reaction to South Africa's latest World Cup success has left Mzansi laughing. The video shared by Adika's Takes on Facebook on 25 June 2026 showed his hilarious frustration.

The nearly two-minute clip showed the man admitting that his carefully planned "hate watch" mission ended in disaster after Bafana Bafana booked a place in the World Cup round of 32. The supporter said he stayed awake until the early hours of the morning, hoping to witness South Africa crash out, only for things to move in the complete opposite direction.

He explained that he had adjusted his entire schedule around the game and later admitted he felt foolish after Bafana kept proving doubters wrong.

"It is 4 am now in Nigeria. I sacrificed my sleep to hate-watch South Africa."

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The fan also revealed that he initially believed South Africa was one of the weakest teams in the tournament after the opening match, but admitted their performances improved with every game. As his rant continued, the disappointed fan switched from criticism to reluctant praise, saying South Africa deserved to go through and even backed them to continue progressing.

"And they proved all of us wrong. They got it right."

Adika is a Nigerian sports content creator. Image: @adikastakes

Source: Facebook

Bafana makes history and silences doubters.

South Africa pulled off a massive moment after grinding out a 1-0 win over South Korea and booking a spot in the World Cup round of 32. Bafana started the tournament with people writing them off, but they slowly found their rhythm and kept getting stronger with every match. The result also sparked huge celebrations back home as the team proved critics wrong and kept their World Cup dream alive.

View the Facebook video below:

Mzansi teases the rivals

South Africans quickly jumped into the comment section and wasted no time celebrating while teasing rival supporters. This is what Mzansi said on Adikastakes page:

Prince Khumalo praised:

"South Africa didn't qualify with luck from the start, my brother, Ask Osimen, and crew. Best team in Africa so far using local players."

FreshBy London joked:

"We just pranked you guys for the first game."

Slime Dough mocked:

"Pain passed South Korea like a rocket and landed in Lagos."

Thembisani Ngugi asked:

"Who was embarrassing whom? Just repeat that line, Mr Oga."

Linda Sishange celebrated:

"No DNA, just RSA!!"

Vusi Jantjie trolled:

"Nigeria needs a draw against Italy in their Group Z to make it through to the round of 64."

Pryde Enoh said:

"All your enemies, RSA and Ghana, are flourishing"

More Briefly News Stories on Bafana Bafana

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Jacinta Ngobese Zuma sparked online chatter after sharing a look at which African countries were backing Bafana Bafana, with many social media users debating loyalty and continental support.

A man's emotional reaction to Bafana Bafana's win touched South Africans after he was seen crying tears of joy, with many online users saying the team's success had become a deeply personal moment for fans.

Source: Briefly News