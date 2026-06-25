Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has sent a strong message after Bafana Bafana’s historic victory, appearing to call out those who were hoping for the team’s downfall

The activist praised several African nations for standing behind South Africa, referring to them as the country’s “cousins” in a viral social media post

South Africans flooded the comments section with pride and excitement, with many sharing their thoughts on the team’s incredible achievement and Jacinta’s message

Jacinta Ngobese Zuma (left) and Bafana Bafana supporters (right). Images: Per-Anders Petersson and Luke Hayes

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - Activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has thrown major shade at several African countries that were reportedly vocal about celebrating Bafana Bafana’s possible loss, following the team’s historic win today. Taking to social media, she thanked what she called South Africa’s “cousins,” for their support amid rising anti-South African sentiment on the continent linked to the ongoing anti-illegal immigration movement.

Jacinta thanks SA's neighbouring countries

In her post, Ngobese-Zuma expressed appreciation for what she referred to as South Africa’s “cousins”, Namibia, Eswatini (Swaziland), Botswana, and Lesotho, acknowledging their continued support for the national team despite tensions that have emerged in regional public discourse. She later added who she called our distant cousins, Kenyans and Angolans, to the praise.

She also took a subtle swipe by excluding Lesotho nationals who are “zama zamas,” a term often used to describe illegal mining groups, from her thanks,

Adding to the tone of her message, Ngobese-Zuma suggested that some critics of South Africa and the national team “don’t understand that God is on our side,” a statement that quickly gained traction across social media platforms, with social users claiming South Africa is 'God's favourite.'

See post here:

Her posts both on X and Facebook garnered thousands of likes, shares and comments as the country deals with the anti-illegal immigration movement and the looming June 30 deadline. It was noted by some users that even thought they are neighbouring countries, Ngobese-Zuma excluded Zimbabwe, Malawi and Mozambique from the thanks.

The comments section quickly lit up with thoughts from South Africans

Princess Kay Thipe joked:

"South Korea you can’t play South African’s at 3am in the Morning and expect to Win, that’s the time when our grandmothers are mostly active."

Dineo Modiga said

"Very important to mention "Not Zama Zamas"

Yanga Faku stated:

"Funny they were supporting Mexico and Mexico supported us in return."

Sophy Motau commented:

"Moroccans too they were behind us. We see them"

Michelle Simele Meth wrote:

"You forgot Tanzania, I actually saw a guy on the field wearing a Tanzanian Tshirt saying they supporting SA."

Bafana Bafana suporters in the World Cup. Image: NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Zama Zama threatens Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma

Briefly News reported that ndocumented miners dropped explosive video footage directly daring the activist group and warning of blood on the streets if anyone tries to forcefully deport them. Masked miners directly addressing Ngobese-Zuma and her allies, telling them to "bring it on." The miners issued a stern warning, stating that things would end incredibly badly for the anti-illegal immigration activists if they dared to challenge them on the ground.

Source: Briefly News