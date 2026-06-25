South Africans flooded the streets in celebration after Bafana Bafana beat South Korea to reach the Soccer World Cup knockout stages for the first time in history.

Videos on social media showed jubilant fans in Soweto singing and dancing in the streets in the early morning hours

Even Tshwane Mayor Nasiphi Moya joined the excitement, joking that she could hear Mamelodi residents celebrating with firecrackers long after the final whistle

South Africans flood the streets in celebration. Images: @yummymommy_/X

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA - South Africans woke up to scenes of jubilation on Thursday morning after Bafana Bafana secured a historic place in the FIFA World Cup knockout stages with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over South Korea.

Social media platforms were flooded with messages of pride, congratulations and emotional reactions as fans celebrated the achievement.

South Africans take to the streets to celebrate

Videos circulating on social media showed young and old South Africans pouring into the streets of Soweto in the early hours of the morning. Some revellers were still dressed in their sleepwear, pyjamas and gowns as they sang, danced and waved flags in celebration of the national team's achievement.

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The festive atmosphere was not limited to Soweto. Celebrations could reportedly be heard across several communities as supporters marked a moment many never thought they would witness on football's biggest stage.

Even Tshwane Mayor Nasiphi Moya joined in on the excitement. Taking to X shortly after 5am, Moya jokingly questioned residents of Mamelodi about the noise from the ongoing celebrations.

"Mams, kante you are keeping crickets under your beds? I can hear your celebrations,"

She wrote, drawing laughter and reactions from social media users who were equally thrilled by Bafana Bafana's success.

See videos of the celebrations here:

Bafana Bafana make history

The decisive moment came when South Africa found the breakthrough against South Korea, securing a 1-0 victory that sent the nation into celebration mode. The result ensured that Bafana Bafana advanced to the World Cup knockout rounds for the first time in the country's history.

For many supporters, the achievement represents a remarkable turnaround after South Africa opened its tournament campaign with a defeat to Mexico. The team recovered with a crucial draw against Czechia before delivering its biggest performance yet when qualification was on the line.

The historic victory has sparked widespread praise for coach Hugo Broos and his squad, with fans hailing the team's resilience, determination and fighting spirit throughout the group stage.

Thapelo Maseko scored the winning goal. Image: @GOVZA/X

Source: Twitter

Gayton McKenzie celebrates Bafana win

Briefly News also reported that Gayton McKenzie was at the Estadio Monterrey to watch Bafana Bafana take on South Africa in their final group game The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture was spotted celebrating the team's history-making performance and victory .Thapelo Maseko scored the only goal of the game as Bafana Bafana made history and proved many doubters wrong. South Africa will now play Canada in the Round of 32. He captioned a video he posted on X, 'Ha Bashwe' which translates to 'let the witches die'.

Source: Briefly News