Gayton McKenzie was at the Estadio Monterrey to watch Bafana Bafana take on South Africa in their final group game

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture was spotted celebrating the team's history-making performance and victory

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on McKenzie's reaction to the win, sharing mixed reactions online to it

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Gayton McKenzie was seen dancing in the stands after Bafana Bafana made history at the FIFA World Cup. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/ Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

MEXICO – Gayton McKenzie broke out the dance moves in the stands as Bafana Bafana made history at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The South African side beat South Korea in their final Group A game at the Estadio Monterrey to secure passage to the knockout rounds of the competition. Thapelo Maseko scored the only goal of the game as Bafana Bafana made history and proved many doubters wrong. South Africa will now play Canada in the Round of 32.

McKenzie, the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, was in the stands to witness the historic scenes, and his reaction summed up how many felt.

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Thapelo Maseko scored the only goal of the game as Bafana Bafana beat South Korea. Image: Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

McKenzie dances in the stands as SA celebrates

In a video posted on his X account, the Patriotic Alliance leader was seen dancing in the stands after the game.

McKenzie was spotted next to Confederation of African Football President, Dr Patrice Motsepe, and South African Football Association President, Dr Danny Jordaan. The South African squad could also be seen on the pitch below, engaging with the fans following their history-making achievement.

The minister captioned the post Ha bashwe baloi, which roughly translates to ‘let the witches die’.

McKenzie had remained confident that Bafana Bafana could prove the doubters wrong throughout the tournament, noting that some considered the team the whipping boys of the group.

Many African nations were also rooting against South Africa, following demonstrations against illegal immigrants in the country. Many supporters from African countries supported Mexico in the opening game and celebrated Bafana Bafana’s loss.

How did South Africans react?

Many social media users were loving McKenzie’s passion, as some noted that he always believed in the squad. Others were critical of the minister’s presence, while some X users shared different reactions.

@OAsunder said:

“Habashwweee, so happy. A Bafana jersey that you don't wear, awphose ngapha Minister for the next match with Canada. Please speak to our President, he must give us a holiday until the World Cup is over.”

@The_last_Ogust joked:

“Now, Gayton, it's time for the brown envelope bidding war. We are taking the World Cup.”

@MfingoK claimed:

“You sold out for moments like these. I'd sell out too, if we are being honest.”

@Tankiso6nhk said:

“I know we are celebrating, but as soon as I see him, I just get annoyed. I just know he thinks he’s the reason why Bafana Bafana won. Moron.

@Luyoh_Luthuli stated:

“Unc, I want to take this opportunity to apologise to you. Although I was exercising my right to express my feelings, I must admit that I never saw through your faith and belief in both Hugo Broos and Sithole. I have been humbled and happy at the same time. Ngyazehlisa.”

@Jamesmakgo93145 noted:

“I have been following your messages and comments about Bafana Bafana. You protected, encouraged, and prepared them in case of a loss. What I can say is I salute you, minister. Keep up the good work and protecting the boys. You took bullets for them. That is leadership.”

@Ish_Izzo agreed:

“I hate to say this, but you also deserve flowers, Minister. You believed in our team when the country started losing hope, and also gave South Africans an opportunity to support our national team. It was properly handled, and now we are in the winning mood as a nation.”

@Murende24638476 added:

“The first sports minister to witness Bafana Bafana successfully qualifying for the FIFA World Cup Round of 32, for the first time in the nation's history.”

South African Government praises Bafana Bafana

Briefly News also reported that the South African government weighed in on Bafana Bafana's history-making performance.

The government took to social media to congratulate the team after South Africa beat South Korea in their final Group A game.

The SA Government lauded the team's courage, noting that they had made the entire country proud with their display.

Source: Briefly News