Ricardo Goss has revealed how Morocco’s World Cup display has influenced Bafana Bafana ahead of a crucial Group A encounter

South Africa face growing pressure after their opening defeat, with qualification hopes hanging in the balance

The goalkeeper believes one African nation’s performance has delivered a powerful message to the rest of the continent

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Morocco’s draw against Brazil has left a big impression on Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Ricardo Goss. Image: Manuel Velasquez

Source: Getty Images

Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Ricardo Goss has admitted that Morocco’s impressive FIFA World Cup performance against Brazil has inspired South Africa as they prepare for a crucial clash against Czechia on 18 June 2026.

South Africa head into the Group A encounter under pressure following their 2-0 defeat to Mexico in the tournament opener. The result sparked criticism of coach Hugo Broos and his players, leaving Bafana Bafana needing a positive result to keep their hopes of reaching the knockout stages alive.

Ricardo Goss draws inspiration from Morocco

Morocco earned widespread praise after holding Brazil to a 1-1 draw in their opening World Cup match. The North Africans impressed with a disciplined display and, at times, looked capable of causing the five-time world champions serious problems.

Speaking during a press conference, Goss said Morocco’s performance had given confidence to African teams competing at the tournament.

“Yeah, that game is actually good for the people from Africa,” Goss said according to iDiski Times.

“It also gives the other African teams that confidence that they can match any team that’s out there.

“We actually do draw inspiration from such games and from Morocco as well. We just need to prove it against Czechia in the next game.”

His comments come as African nations continue their quest to make a significant impact at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Bafana Bafana facing must-win World Cup encounter

South Africa's next opponents, Czechia, are also searching for their first points after suffering a 2-1 defeat to South Korea in their opening fixture.

The match in Atlanta is viewed as crucial for both teams. Another defeat could leave either side facing an early exit from the competition.

Bafana Bafana will also be without suspended players Sphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane following their dismissals against Mexico.

Meanwhile, Goss recently defended Broos amid criticism directed at the Belgian coach after South Africa’s disappointing opening performance.

“It’s just unfortunate that we aren’t realistic enough as South Africa. I’m not saying we shouldn’t go try and win games but I think it’s unfair on the coach. We still love him and we’re going to play for him,” Goss said.

Ricardo Goss says Morocco’s impressive draw against Brazil has inspired Bafana Bafana. Image: Kevin C. Cox

Source: Getty Images

African teams seek stronger World Cup showing

While South Africa search for their first points, Ivory Coast remain the only African side to have secured a victory so far after defeating Ecuador 1-0.

Morocco’s display against Brazil has nevertheless provided encouragement for African representatives, with Goss believing it proves that teams from the continent can compete against football’s traditional powerhouses.

South Africa will now hope to turn that inspiration into results when they face Czechia in one of the most important matches of their World Cup campaign. Goss believes Morocco have shown what African teams are capable of achieving, but South Africa must now produce their own statement performance on the pitch.

Czechia star sends warning before Bafana's crucial World Cup clash

Briefly News also reported that Czechia defender Jaroslav Zelený fired a warning shot at Bafana Bafana ahead of their crucial FIFA World Cup showdown in Atlanta.

The Czech star suggested South Africa face a difficult path back into contention after their opening defeat and made a blunt remark about what another setback could mean for Hugo Broos' side.

Source: Briefly News