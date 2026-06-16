Springbok assistant coach Deon Davids has called for restraint from the South African public in their assessment of Bafana Bafana following their heavy opening defeat to Mexico in their first FIFA World Cup outing.

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The national team were thoroughly outclassed by the hosts in Mexico City, struggling to create meaningful attacking chances, failing to register a shot on target and finishing the match with two players sent off in a 2-0 loss.

Since the result, Bafana Bafana have faced intense criticism and now carry significant pressure heading into their next fixture against Czechia on Thursday evening.

“Everyone becomes coaches”

Reflecting on his own experience with scrutiny as part of the Springboks setup, Davids emphasised the importance of focusing on internal processes rather than external opinions.

“Every team and every environment has its own situation. From the outside, everyone suddenly becomes a coach with an opinion,” Davids said.

“But people don’t really see what is happening inside the setup. What matters now is that they understand their current reality, identify what went wrong and what went right, and build forward from there.”

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He noted that Bafana Bafana would have prepared extensively for their World Cup campaign and should not lose sight of their collective approach.

“If they can stay focused on their process, stick together and work collectively—without suggesting they aren’t already doing so—they still have a chance to achieve the results they want.”

Davids also reiterated that the Springboks are behind the national football team despite the difficult start to the tournament.

Source: Briefly News