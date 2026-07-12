Layla Kolbe shared a heartfelt tribute to Cheslin after South Africa beat England 45-21 at Ellis Park on Saturday

The rugby WAG opened up about raising their children largely alone, saying she holds the fort while Cheslin is away

Cheslin described reaching 50 Test caps as a dream come true, calling it a journey that was far from easy

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Layla Kolbe celebrated Cheslin on his milestone Springbok achievement. Image: cheslinkolbe

Source: Instagram

Being a Springbok WAG looks glamorous from the outside, but Layla Kolbe wants the world to know what it actually costs. After South Africa opened their Nations Championship campaign with a commanding 45-21 win over England at Ellis Park on Saturday, she took to social media to share a raw and emotional tribute to her husband, Cheslin Kolbe, who reached the landmark of 50 Test caps during the match.

Posting a photo of herself and their children watching from the sidelines, Layla laid out the reality of their family life in candid detail. "Life on the sidelines. People see the 80 minutes. We live everything in between," she wrote.

She went on to describe the moments that supporters never witness: birthdays without their father present, school concerts, sports days, Father's Day activities, and ordinary evening routines that happen while Cheslin is away on duty.

"For much of the year, I hold the fort at home," she said plainly.

Rather than letting distance create a disconnect, Layla revealed how the family keeps Cheslin present in their everyday life.

"Our TV is almost always on rugby. We watch old matches, highlights and YouTube clips of dad. It's our way of keeping him close when he's far away and helping them understand why dad isn't always home."

She also addressed the side of professional sport that rarely gets discussed openly: the criticism directed at players and the impact it has beyond the individual.

"The criticism. The headlines. The comments. The trolls. It's easy to forget there's a husband, a father, children and a family reading those words too," she wrote. Supporters may judge a single performance, but behind it, she said, lies "the hours of preparation, the injuries, the sacrifices, the pressure and the heart behind every time he pulls on that jersey."

Layla closed her message on a celebratory note, congratulating Cheslin on the milestone and signing off with,

"Here's to 50 and to many more! Because with God all things are possible!"

Cheslin himself echoed the emotional weight of the occasion, describing the achievement as a dream come true. He acknowledged that the path to 50 caps was not straightforward, expressing gratitude to the coaches and teammates who supported him along the way.

Layla Kolbe celebrated her hubby Cheslin's milestone. Image: cheslinkolbe

Source: Instagram

Layla Kolbe gives fans rare glimpse inside mansion

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Springbok winger Cheslin Kolbe's wife, Layla, gave fans a peek inside their beautiful Western Cape home.

The Instagram video revealed a modern, stylish property complete with a sleek glass doorframe, kitchen, living room, and a peaceful neighbourhood.

Source: Briefly News