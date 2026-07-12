Footage resurfaced showing Jayden Adams sitting quietly in the corner as his teammates celebrated South Africa's World Cup victory over South Korea

Adams, who wore the No.23 jersey, featured in three matches for Bafana Bafana at the tournament before his passing at age 25

Fans who watched the footage said the signs of his pain were visible, as he had just lost a close family member

Jayden Adams, a 25-year-old Bafana Bafana midfielder, has passed away, and the cause of his death has not yet been confirmed. In the days since the news broke, a piece of footage from inside the South African dressing room has stopped many people in their tracks.

Jayden Adams' FIFA World Cup 2026 experience comes under scrutiny. Image: Jackson_rem

Source: Twitter

The clip, shared by @StreetMusicSA on 11 July 2026, shows the Bafana Bafana squad singing and dancing after beating South Korea 1-0 in their final group stage match at the FIFA World Cup. The result secured South Africa's place in the top 32. While his teammates celebrated with joy, Adams sat quietly in the corner, watching everything unfold around him, not joining in.

Adams featured in three games for South Africa at the tournament, including that decisive win over South Korea. He was part of a historic moment for the country, yet the footage paints a deeply different picture of what he may have been carrying inside. Reports suggest Adams recently lost his grandmother before the tournament concluded, a loss that those close to him believe weighed heavily on him. Watch the dressing room footage that has left fans heartbroken:

Mzansi reflects on Jayden Adams

South African football fans and those who knew Adams have since reflected on what the footage might have meant, with many expressing regret that no one seemed to notice. South Africans responded with grief and deep reflection across social media:

@Rorisang Mokgatle said:

"There's a video of the boys as they were singing gwijo and you could see his eyes. But I just thought he was embarrassed to sing because of the previous performance vs Mexico."

@Lerato Josef Sefadi wrote:

"Maybe he didn't take kindly the death of his grandmother."

@Isaac Kasunda said:

"This is why we need to have psychologist to be checking up players 🙏"

@Dera Benedict shared:

"Let's learn to check on others in our teams. Some they pass through a lot, they just show a fake smile.😭 💔"

@Keletso Queenkelly Masenya wrote:

"The death of his grandma could've triggered the pain of losing his best friend 🥹💔"

@Porto Funani said:

"He was sitting simply because he lost his grandmother 😔🙇"

Mamelodi Sundowns address Bafana Bafana star's death

Briefly News previously reported that Mamelodi Sundowns have announced the death of Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams, who passed away at the age of 25 just days after returning from the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Adams' death comes just weeks after his family endured another heartbreaking loss. His grandmother, Marianna Adams, passed away at the age of 72 in a Stellenbosch hospital on June 17, one day before Bafana Bafana's FIFA World Cup clash against Czechia in Atlanta.

Despite the devastating news, Adams featured from the start in the 1-1 draw before later making a substitute appearance in South Africa's historic 1-0 victory over South Korea, a result that secured the nation's first-ever place in the FIFA World Cup knockout stages.

Source: Briefly News