Mamelodi Sundowns confirmed the passing of Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams, describing him as 'highly talented'

The 25-year-old had just returned from representing South Africa at the FIFA World Cup 2026, where he made three appearances

The Premier Soccer League giants appealed for privacy for Adams' family as the circumstances surrounding his death remain undisclosed

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Mamelodi Sundowns have announced the death of Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams, who passed away at the age of 25 just days after returning from the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Adams' death comes just weeks after his family endured another heartbreaking loss. His grandmother, Marianna Adams, passed away at the age of 72 in a Stellenbosch hospital on June 17, one day before Bafana Bafana's FIFA World Cup clash against Czechia in Atlanta.

Despite the devastating news, Adams featured from the start in the 1-1 draw before later making a substitute appearance in South Africa's historic 1-0 victory over South Korea, a result that secured the nation's first-ever place in the FIFA World Cup knockout stages.

Marianna Adams was laid to rest on June 27, while the midfielder remained with the national team in the United States for the tournament.

Sundowns pay tribute to Adams

Mamelodi Sundowns released an official statement on Saturday, conveying its condolences to Adams' family and calling for privacy during what it described as an extraordinarily difficult time. The cause of death has not been made public.

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"It is with heartfelt sorrow that Mamelodi Sundowns can confirm the passing of highly talented Bafana Bafana midfielder, Jayden Adams," the Premier Soccer League giants' statement reads.

"The Chairman and the Motsepe Family, the Board of Directors, Technical Team, Players, Management, Staff, Supporters of Mamelodi Sundowns FC and the entire Yellow Nation express their deepest condolences to the family and friends as we mourn the loss of Jayden."

"We pray that the Almighty God comforts and strengthens the Adams family, his friends and everyone who knew him."

A career that promised so much

Adams began his professional journey at Stellenbosch FC, where his performances in midfield drew national attention and earned him a move to Mamelodi Sundowns. At the Brazilians, he became a key figure in the engine room, contributing to the club's success both domestically and on the continent.

His talents also secured him a regular berth in Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana squad. Adams represented South Africa at the FIFA World Cup 2026, making three appearances on the global stage in what many anticipated would be the launchpad for an even more distinguished international career.

His death, coming so shortly after that tournament, has sent shockwaves through South African football. Tributes from teammates, former clubs, supporters and rivals are widely expected in the hours and days ahead.

Source: Briefly News