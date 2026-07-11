A moment of silence was held for Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams at the England vs Norway World Cup quarterfinal in Miami

Adams' image appeared on the big screen at the packed 65,000-seater Miami Stadium as news of his death shook South African football

FIFA president Gianni Infantino paid tribute to Adams on Instagram, calling his passing incredibly sad

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The football world paused to honour the memory of Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams during the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal between England and Norway at Miami Stadium on Saturday.

Adams' photograph was displayed on the giant screen inside the stadium as a hushed silence fell over a crowd of approximately 65,000 spectators, marking a collective tribute to the South African star whose death was announced earlier that day.

**FIFA President Breaks His Silence**

FIFA president Gianni Infantino was among the first prominent figures to publicly mourn Adams, sharing a heartfelt tribute on his Instagram account on Saturday.

"It is so incredibly sad to hear that South African midfielder Jayden Adams has passed away just weeks after featuring in his nation's historic Fifa World Cup campaign," Infantino wrote.

"My thoughts, condolences, as well as those of everyone at FIFA and the global football community, are with his family, friends and teammates. The Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns star will be sorely missed. May he rest in peace."

**Adams' Role in Bafana's Historic Campaign**

Adams was a central figure in what proved to be a landmark tournament for South Africa. Bafana Bafana reached the knockout stages of a FIFA World Cup finals for the first time in the country's football history, and Adams featured in all three of the side's Group A fixtures.

He was not part of the squad for the 1-0 defeat to Canada in the round of 32, but his contribution throughout the group stage had been widely praised ahead of his passing.

News of Adams' death reverberated across the South African football community on Saturday, with tributes continuing to emerge from teammates, supporters, and officials as the day unfolded.

Briefly previously reported on the wave of tributes pouring in for Adams from the Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns football communities following the news of his death.

Source: Briefly News