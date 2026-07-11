Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams has died at the age of 25. The circumstances surrounding his passing remain under investigation, and the news has sent shockwaves through South African football.

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The tragedy follows a turbulent few weeks for Adams personally. His 72-year-old grandmother, Marianna Adams, passed away on 17 June, just one day before he lined up alongside his Bafana teammates to face Czechia in a 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage fixture in Atlanta.

**Adams' Historic World Cup Run With Bafana**

Despite carrying the weight of personal grief into the tournament, Adams performed admirably throughout South Africa's World Cup campaign. Bafana made history by advancing to the knockout rounds of the FIFA World Cup for the first time, before bowing out in the Round of 32 with a 1-0 defeat to co-hosts Canada.

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Adams arrived at the global showpiece in strong form following a standout domestic and continental season. He was part of the Mamelodi Sundowns squad that finished second in the Betway Premiership and claimed the club's second CAF Champions League title.

**Third Stellenbosch Academy Product to Die in Recent Years**

Adams first rose to prominence through the Stellenbosch FC youth system, developing under head coach Steve Barker into a composed and creative midfielder known for his vision and technical ability.

His death is a devastating blow to the Stellenbosch football community. He is the third product of the club's youth academy to pass away in recent years, following the deaths of Oshwin Andries in 2023 and Jeandre Gaffoor in 2026.

Beyond his ability on the pitch, Adams was widely appreciated for his warm sense of humour. Fans will remember him fondly for a lighthearted moment during his time at Sundowns when he shaved his head and quipped: "I am a grootman now."

Jayden Adams was 25 years old.

Source: Briefly News