Orlando Pirates have given supporters an update on when new striker Sebastian Pedersen could finally take to the field

Abdeslam Ouaddou has explained why one of the club's biggest signings will not feature in the league opener

The Buccaneers will begin their title defence without one of their most anticipated new arrivals

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has confirmed why new signing Sebastian Pedersen will miss the Buccaneers' Betway Premiership opener against Milford FC. Image: sebastianpedeersen

Source: Instagram

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has confirmed that Sebastian Pedersen will not be available for the club's Betway Premiership opener against Milford FC on Saturday, 1 August. The Norwegian striker, who was unveiled this week, is yet to arrive in South Africa, with administrative processes delaying his availability for selection.

Sebastian Pedersen to miss Orlando Pirates opener

Pirates supporters had hoped Pedersen would make his debut after joining from Norway, but Ouaddou said that would not happen this weekend. Speaking to reporters, the coach explained:

"I don't think that he is in the country yet. Of course, when you sign a player, there are a lot of administrative issues."

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He added:

"But hopefully he will come soon and be with us. But I am sure that he will not be part of the opening game."

Pedersen arrives at Pirates after scoring 21 goals in 45 appearances for Moss FK and Sogndal IL.

Abdeslam Ouaddou explains Pirates recruitment

According to Sunday World, Ouaddou said recruitment at Pirates is a collaborative process involving the board, management, technical staff and scouting department.

"Everybody has a role when it comes to recruitment. Everybody knows exactly what they must do," he said.

The coach explained that players are identified to suit the club's football philosophy and long-term playing style.

Pirates expected to rely on familiar attacking options

With Pedersen unavailable, Pirates are expected to turn to familiar faces when they host Premiership newcomers Milford FC at Orlando Stadium.

Evidence Makgopa is among the leading options to spearhead the attack after contributing seven goals and four assists in all competitions last season. Yanela Mbuthuma and Andre de Jong are also expected to feature as the Buccaneers look to begin their title defence with a positive result.

Why Orlando Pirates believe Sebastian Pedersen can solve their goalscoring problem

Briefly News also reported that Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has explained why the club identified Sebastian Pedersen as a key addition ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Ouaddou said the Buccaneers wanted a striker with a different profile who could improve their conversion rate after creating numerous chances last season.

Source: Briefly News