Rele Mofokeng’s Union Saint-Gilloise Teammate Attacked and Robbed in Broad Daylight in Brussels
- Relebohile Mofokeng's new club has been rocked by a shocking incident involving one of its key players
- Belgian police have already made an arrest as investigators examine possible links to other violent robberies
- The Ghana international has since returned to training after receiving medical treatment
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Relebohile Mofokeng's Union Saint-Gilloise teammate Mohammed Fuseini was attacked and robbed in broad daylight in Brussels, Belgium, on Sunday, 26 July 2026. The Ghana international was taken to hospital after the incident but escaped with minor injuries and has since returned to training with the Belgian champions.
Mohammed Fuseini robbery shocks Union Saint-Gilloise
The Brussels Times reports that Fuseini, 24, was sitting in his parked car when five hooded men allegedly surrounded the vehicle, dragged him from the driver's seat and assaulted him. In the process, they stole two iPhones, his wallet and a Rolex Datejust watch worth between €8,000 and €14,000 (about R153,000 to R268,000).
Union Saint-Gilloise later confirmed the winger had been examined at the hospital before resuming football activities.
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"The images from last Sunday are particularly harrowing," the club said.
"The injuries are not serious, and he resumed training yesterday."
Belgium police arrest robbery suspect
ESPN reports that Belgian authorities arrested a 23-year-old suspect. He has been charged with theft with violence committed by a gang after officers allegedly recovered stolen items during a search. Investigators are also examining whether the robbery is connected to two similar attacks in Brussels.
The suspect's lawyer, Samuel Rosenblatt, said:
"My client is aware of the seriousness of the facts and regrets them."
Mohammed Fuseini returns to training
Club spokesman Thijs Roelen confirmed Fuseini had recovered physically.
"Physically, the damage is limited. He trained normally with us again yesterday," he said.
The incident comes as South Africans continue to closely follow Union Saint-Gilloise after Mofokeng's move to the Belgian club.
Relebohile Mofokeng's PSL Awards success adds to memorable year
Briefly News previously reported that Relebohile Mofokeng's outstanding final season with Orlando Pirates continued to pay off even after his move to Union Saint-Gilloise.
The 20-year-old was the biggest winner at the 2025/26 PSL Awards, claiming Footballer of the Season, Players' Player of the Season and Young Player of the Season. If the PSL maintained last season's prize money, he could have earned an estimated R500,000.
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Source: Briefly News
Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a news and current affairs editor at iHarare for eight years. Before that, he was a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula for two years, where he produced profiles and news articles. He completed two years of Mechanical Engineering coursework at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He has also completed YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023).