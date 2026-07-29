Relebohile Mofokeng's new club has been rocked by a shocking incident involving one of its key players

Belgian police have already made an arrest as investigators examine possible links to other violent robberies

The Ghana international has since returned to training after receiving medical treatment

Union Saint-Gilloise's Mohammed Fuseini has returned to training after being violently attacked and robbed in broad daylight in Brussels. Image: Tomas Sisk / Photonews via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Relebohile Mofokeng's Union Saint-Gilloise teammate Mohammed Fuseini was attacked and robbed in broad daylight in Brussels, Belgium, on Sunday, 26 July 2026. The Ghana international was taken to hospital after the incident but escaped with minor injuries and has since returned to training with the Belgian champions.

Mohammed Fuseini robbery shocks Union Saint-Gilloise

The Brussels Times reports that Fuseini, 24, was sitting in his parked car when five hooded men allegedly surrounded the vehicle, dragged him from the driver's seat and assaulted him. In the process, they stole two iPhones, his wallet and a Rolex Datejust watch worth between €8,000 and €14,000 (about R153,000 to R268,000).

Union Saint-Gilloise later confirmed the winger had been examined at the hospital before resuming football activities.

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"The images from last Sunday are particularly harrowing," the club said.

"The injuries are not serious, and he resumed training yesterday."

Belgium police arrest robbery suspect

ESPN reports that Belgian authorities arrested a 23-year-old suspect. He has been charged with theft with violence committed by a gang after officers allegedly recovered stolen items during a search. Investigators are also examining whether the robbery is connected to two similar attacks in Brussels.

The suspect's lawyer, Samuel Rosenblatt, said:

"My client is aware of the seriousness of the facts and regrets them."

Mohammed Fuseini returns to training

Club spokesman Thijs Roelen confirmed Fuseini had recovered physically.

"Physically, the damage is limited. He trained normally with us again yesterday," he said.

The incident comes as South Africans continue to closely follow Union Saint-Gilloise after Mofokeng's move to the Belgian club.

Relebohile Mofokeng moved to Royal Union Saint-Gilloise after the FIFA World Cup. Image: StUnionGilloise

Source: Twitter

Relebohile Mofokeng's PSL Awards success adds to memorable year

Briefly News previously reported that Relebohile Mofokeng's outstanding final season with Orlando Pirates continued to pay off even after his move to Union Saint-Gilloise.

The 20-year-old was the biggest winner at the 2025/26 PSL Awards, claiming Footballer of the Season, Players' Player of the Season and Young Player of the Season. If the PSL maintained last season's prize money, he could have earned an estimated R500,000.

Source: Briefly News