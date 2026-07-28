Relebohile Mofokeng's outstanding final season with Orlando Pirates is still paying dividends after his move to Belgium

The PSL Awards recognised the former Buccaneers star as one of the league's standout performers

His award-winning night could also have earned him a significant cash reward

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Relebohile Mofokeng wins big at the PSL Awards. Image: SoccerBeatz/X, UnionStGilloise/X

Source: Twitter

Relebohile Mofokeng may now be settling into life with Belgian club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, but his final season in South African football has delivered one more major financial reward. The former Orlando Pirates star was among the biggest winners at the 2025/26 PSL Awards after collecting three of the evening's top honours.

Mofokeng was named Footballer of the Season, Players' Player of the Season and Young Player of the Season, underlining the impact he made before completing his move to Belgium.

His only disappointment came in the Midfielder of the Season category, which was won by former Pirates teammate Oswin Appollis.

How much did Mofokeng earn?

The Premier Soccer League has yet to officially confirm this season's prize money, but if the cash awards remained the same as last year, Mofokeng is in line for an estimated R500,000.

Footballer of the Season carried a prize of R250,000, Players' Player of the Season was worth R200,000, while Young Player of the Season earned the winner R50,000. That would take Mofokeng's total earnings from the awards ceremony to R500,000.

He narrowly missed out on an even bigger payday after losing the Midfielder of the Season award, which was worth a further R50,000 last season.

Another reward after completing his Belgium move

The PSL Awards were another fitting recognition of Mofokeng's outstanding final campaign before leaving Orlando Pirates.

The 20-year-old has already completed his move to Royale Union Saint-Gilloise. He is now beginning the next chapter of his career after establishing himself as one of South Africa's brightest young footballers.

His performances last season not only secured a move to Europe but also ensured he left the Betway Premiership with some of its biggest individual honours and, potentially, one of the night's biggest cash rewards.

Aaron Mokoena backs Relebohile Mofokeng to thrive in Belgium despite physique concerns

Briefly News previously reported that former Bafana Bafana captain Aaron Mokoena dismissed concerns about Relebohile Mofokeng's physique following his move to Belgian champions Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

Mokoena argued that Mofokeng's football intelligence, confidence on the ball and ability to find space make him a special talent.

Source: Briefly News