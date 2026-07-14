Aaron Mokoena believes the debate around Relebohile Mofokeng's physique is distracting from what makes him special

The former Bafana Bafana captain points to players who succeeded without relying on size alone

Mokoena says Mofokeng's football intelligence could prove to be his greatest strength

Aaron Mokoena compares Relebohile Mofokeng to Vinicius Junior and backs him to succeed in Belgium Image: orlandopirates/X, UnionStGilloise/X

Source: Twitter

Former Bafana Bafana captain Aaron Mokoena says concerns about Relebohile Mofokeng's physique should not overshadow the qualities that earned the youngster a move to Belgian side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

The 21-year-old recently completed a four-year transfer after leaving Orlando Pirates, with some supporters questioning whether his slight frame will cope with European football.

Speaking to iDiski Times in comments published on 13 July 2026, Mokoena said Mofokeng has the attributes needed to succeed.

"Yes, there are situations in football where you're going to have to protect the ball and compete physically.

"But when I look at Rele, I see a player who isn't afraid of challenges. He goes into 50-50 balls, and he understands the game," Mokoena said.

Aaron Mokoena compares Mofokeng to Vinicius Junior

Mokoena told iDiski Times that spending extra time in the gym should not become Mofokeng's priority.

"He sees things on the pitch that other players don't see. He finds those little pockets between defenders and midfielders.

"Vinícius isn't a big player, but he understands his strengths. Rele is similar because he knows his qualities."

He also pointed to Bafana Bafana forward Percy Tau as another example.

"How big was Percy Tau? He wasn't a big player either. Yet he went to Belgium and did well," Mokoena added.

Relebohile Mofokeng plays the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match between Czechia and South Africa at Atlanta Stadium on June 18, 2026, in Atlanta, Georgia. Image: Jose Breton

Source: Getty Images

Relebohile Mofokeng begins new chapter in Belgium

Mofokeng has already reported for pre-season with Royale Union Saint-Gilloise after representing Bafana Bafana at the FIFA World Cup. Before leaving South Africa, he shared an emotional farewell message to Orlando Pirates, thanking the club's leadership, teammates and supporters for helping shape his career.

As Mofokeng prepares for his first season in Belgium, Mokoena believes his intelligence, technical ability and confidence on the ball will matter more than concerns over his physical build.

Relebohile Mofokeng's PSL Awards nominations could bring another major reward

Briefly News also reported that Relebohile Mofokeng could still receive a significant financial boost despite leaving Orlando Pirates for Belgian side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

The Bafana Bafana star has been nominated in four categories at the 2026 PSL Awards, with reports suggesting he could walk away with a sizeable payday if he enjoys a memorable night.

Source: Briefly News