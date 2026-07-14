Minister of Public Works Dean Macpherson plans to visit the Ebuhleni Holy Village in Inanda, Durban, to assess a retaining wall collapse

A concrete wall came down during the Nazareth Baptist Church's annual month of prayer, injuring eight people, including two seriously

Macpherson will meet with eThekwini officials and church leaders to enforce newly launched national construction safety guidelines

Dean Macpherson will receive a briefing about the collapsed wall at Ebuhleni Holy Village. Image: @NancyPalien1

Source: Twitter

INANDA, KWAZULU-NATAL— Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Dean Macpherson is set to travel to the Ebuhleni Holy Village in Inanda, Durban, to personally inspect the site of a retaining wall collapse that left eight people injured during a church gathering.

The visit, reported by Newzroom Afrika, comes ten days after Macpherson launched a new national framework for construction safety. During the Nazareth Baptist Church's annual month of prayer, a concrete wall gave way, trapping several congregants beneath the rubble. Two people sustained serious injuries, while six others were treated for moderate injuries.

Macpherson to question who built the wall

Upon arrival at the site, the minister will receive a detailed briefing from eThekwini Municipality officials and emergency services on the rescue operation and its outcome. Central to that briefing will be a critical question: whether the wall was constructed by qualified, professional builders or by church members themselves.

Macpherson intends to use the inspection to enforce the government's recently launched safety guidelines and to determine the next steps in the formal investigation into the structural failure. His department is expected to release a report outlining the technical causes of the collapse.

He will also meet with church leaders to discuss how safety measures can be put in place to prevent similar incidents during large religious gatherings at the holy village. The government has indicated it will monitor compliance with building standards closely as the new national safety framework takes effect.

Church tells rescuers God is in charge

Rescue teams concluded their search after sniffer dogs detected no further scents beneath the debris, prompting authorities to stand down. The Nazareth Baptist Church subsequently took control of the site, with church representatives stating that God remains in charge of the situation.

Macpherson's inspection signals the government's intent to enforce stricter oversight of construction projects at religious and community sites across South Africa. Local structures in the area are also expected to undergo audits as part of the framework's rollout.

View a tweet about the collapse on X here:

Dean Macpherson appalled at Beitbridge condition

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Macpherson's recent inspection of the Beitbridge border post, where he described the current conditions as alarming and revealed the deactivation of a crucial electric fence. The minister's observations underscore significant security concerns, illustrating a situation where individuals cross the border without apprehension.

Source: Briefly News