10 People Injured in Shembe Church Building Collapse, 5 Allegedly Trapped in Rubble
- A Shembe Church building collapsed in eBuhleni Village in Inanda on 13 July 2026, trapping multiple people
- ALS Paramedics Medical Services confirmed more than 10 people were injured, and at least 7 remained trapped under the rubble
- Church members launched a search and rescue operation for survivors who were on a pilgrimage at the time of the collapse
A Shembe Church building collapsed in eBuhleni Village, Inanda, on 13 July 2026, leaving more than seven people trapped beneath the rubble and injuring over 10 others.
ALS Paramedics Medical Services confirmed the incident, stating that at least five people are feared to be among those still unaccounted for under the debris. Members of the Shembe Church congregation have mobilised a search and rescue effort at the site. Those caught in the collapse were part of a pilgrimage to the church at the time the building gave way. Emergency services responded to the scene as rescuers worked to locate and free survivors still buried under the structure.
This is a developing story. Further details will be updated as more information becomes available.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za