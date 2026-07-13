A Shembe Church building collapsed in eBuhleni Village in Inanda on 13 July 2026, trapping multiple people

ALS Paramedics Medical Services confirmed more than 10 people were injured, and at least 7 remained trapped under the rubble

Church members launched a search and rescue operation for survivors who were on a pilgrimage at the time of the collapse

More than seven are trapped in the rubble after the Shembe Church building collapsed. Image: Rajesh Jantilal

Source: Getty Images

A Shembe Church building collapsed in eBuhleni Village, Inanda, on 13 July 2026, leaving more than seven people trapped beneath the rubble and injuring over 10 others.

ALS Paramedics Medical Services confirmed the incident, stating that at least five people are feared to be among those still unaccounted for under the debris. Members of the Shembe Church congregation have mobilised a search and rescue effort at the site. Those caught in the collapse were part of a pilgrimage to the church at the time the building gave way. Emergency services responded to the scene as rescuers worked to locate and free survivors still buried under the structure.

This is a developing story. Further details will be updated as more information becomes available.

Source: Briefly News