Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala Withdraws Plea Agreement With the State in R228 Million Medicare24 Case
• Tenderpreneur Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala appeared before the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday, 13 July 2026
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
• Cat previously pleaded guilty to charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering linked to the awarding of a R228 million Medicare24 contract
• The magistrate previously found that the proposed sentence was too lenient given his alleged central role in the tender scheme
Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.
GAUTENG - Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala has withdrawn his plea agreement with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
Matlala confirmed the decision during his appearance before the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday, 13 July 2026. The tenderpreneur, who is at the centre of a multimillion-rand corruption case, originally entered into a deal with the State after he pleaded guilty to charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering linked to the awarding of a R228 million Medicare24 health and wellness contract to the South African Police Service.
The plea and sentencing agreement he reached with the State was, however, rejected by the court, which found the proposed sentence too lenient given his alleged central role in the scheme. The court proposed a far stiffer alternative: an effective 12-year direct prison sentence, one Matala is not happy with.
The matter has been postponed until 11 September 2026.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za