• Tenderpreneur Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala appeared before the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday, 13 July 2026

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• Cat previously pleaded guilty to charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering linked to the awarding of a R228 million Medicare24 contract

• The magistrate previously found that the proposed sentence was too lenient given his alleged central role in the tender scheme

Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala has withdrawn his plea agreement with the NPA. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG - Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala has withdrawn his plea agreement with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Matlala confirmed the decision during his appearance before the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday, 13 July 2026. The tenderpreneur, who is at the centre of a multimillion-rand corruption case, originally entered into a deal with the State after he pleaded guilty to charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering linked to the awarding of a R228 million Medicare24 health and wellness contract to the South African Police Service.

The plea and sentencing agreement he reached with the State was, however, rejected by the court, which found the proposed sentence too lenient given his alleged central role in the scheme. The court proposed a far stiffer alternative: an effective 12-year direct prison sentence, one Matala is not happy with.

The matter has been postponed until 11 September 2026.

Source: Briefly News