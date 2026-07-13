SA government ministers Kubayi and Ntshavheni pushed back against foreign criticism of South Africa's immigration crackdown during a press briefing on 12 July 2026

Kubayi warned that unwarranted attacks on South Africa from other countries would be met with a firm defence from the government

A Nigerian journalist's demand for an apology sparked a wave of reaction from South Africans online, who largely sided with the ministers

Mmamoloko Kubayi defended Khumbudzo Ntshavheni from a Nigerian journalist. Images: @DOJCD_ZA and @Khu_Ntshavheni

Source: Twitter

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — Pretoria officials have drawn a firm line against external pressure regarding the nation's immigration policies following a tense confrontation at a recent media briefing. During the July 12, 2026, session at Tshedimosetso House, a Nigerian reporter’s demand for an official apology sparked sharp pushback from leadership.

According to The Citizen, Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi made it clear that foreign administrations must utilise official avenues—specifically the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO)—rather than public forums to voice grievances.

Kubayi firmly rejected the premise that the state owed an apology for prior remarks regarding local drug dens, asserting that the comments addressed specific community complaints in neighbourhoods like Sunnyside and Hillbrow rather than targeting an entire population.

During the exchange, Kubayi emphasised that the administration would actively protect the nation's sovereignty and the interests of its citizens against unfounded global criticism, urging the media to maintain proper decorum.

Addressing regional migration strategies

The briefing also touched on broader continental responsibilities. Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni outlined how South Africa is working with migrants' home countries to address the underlying drivers of displacement. She noted that current initiatives extend far beyond standard deportations, citing alignment with the state's draft immigration white paper as well as its strategic roles within the African Union and SADC.

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia also intervened, cautioning against the spread of inflammatory rhetoric and misinformation aimed at the state. While acknowledging media frustrations over unresolved criminal cases, Cachalia stressed that law enforcement focuses strictly on criminal behaviour without factoring in the nationality of the individuals involved.

The high-stakes briefing unfolded against a backdrop of intense domestic scrutiny on immigration enforcement, following a series of recent policy deadlines and public demonstrations concerning undocumented status.

See the post shared by eNCA journalist Silindelo Sebata that captured the moment:

Social Media standing with officials

Footage of the heated press room exchange quickly spread across the social media platform X, where local commentators largely backed the ministerial response.

The Nigerian journalist's demand for an apology drew little sympathy from South Africans on social media, where many defended the ministers' conduct.

@wandy_motlhamme wrote:

"She must never 👎🏿 be allowed to interact again, she thinks she is clever this one… I was so angry she had a mandate to disrupt the Minister and asked her to apologise."

@African_Spring commented:

"If only they had the same energy for the corrupt Nigerian politicians."

@Dzungie007 said:

"The fact that someone has to teach you how to conduct yourself in public is telling enough."

@dramadelinquent questioned:

"Is this the same woman who tried to take Jacinta on? Has she not learned her lesson?"

@Bhelekazi_13 added:

"There is nothing to apologise for; she just needs to watch Sizokuthola nje."

Nigerian who mocked Zulu culture apologises

In a related article, Briefly News reported on a Nigerian national known as the CEO of 4k_Dynasty, who issued a public apology after mocking Zulu culture in a viral video. His remarks and actions have sparked a significant debate on cultural respect and the ongoing tensions surrounding immigration in South Africa.

Source: Briefly News