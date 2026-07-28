Jacob Zuma established a new 20-member Strategic Presidential Team to oversee core MKP operations, replacing the previous task team

The SPT was convened by Pumlani Kubukeli and will be funded through the discretionary fund of Zuma's office

Secretary-general Sibonelo Nomvalo lost his secretariat powers just five months after his appointment under the sweeping restructure

Jacob Zuma has taken full control of the party. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — Former President Jacob Zuma has created a 20-member Strategic Presidential Team (SPT) within the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP), centralising control over the organisation's finances, operations, and administration under his direct authority.

According to News24, the SPT supersedes the party's previous presidential task team and will draw its funding from the discretionary fund attached to Zuma's office. Pumlani Kubukeli has been appointed to convene the body, which includes members Khanyisile Tshabalala, Mandla Sidu, Lwazi Mzobe, Daisy Tshiloane, and Petrus Matsemela, among others. The changes also took place after Zuma took direct control of the party finances.

SPT's mandate across all party levels

The team carries a broad operational mandate spanning national, provincial, regional, and branch structures. Its responsibilities cover candidate list finalisation, election machinery management, the vetting of party officials, and internal lifestyle audits designed to flag unexplained wealth or conflicts of interest within the organisation.

Among the accompanying structural changes, security functions have been transferred to Zuma's office, national organiser Aleck Nkuna has been appointed as the Electoral Commission representative in place of Zandile Hlophe, and a moratorium has been placed on unscreened communications.

Secretary-General stripped of secretariat powers

A notable casualty of the reorganisation is MKP secretary-general Sibonelo Nomvalo, who was stripped of his secretariat powers barely five months after taking up the post. In a letter dated 24 July, Zuma justified the move by invoking the need for "tighter organisational coherence, disciplined administration, and a unified strategic direction."

MKP spokesperson Sifiso Mahlangu confirmed the changes had been carried out in accordance with Section 7 2(h) of the party's constitution, stating the restructure was intended to strengthen leadership capacity and strategic execution within the organisation.

Nomvalo defends Zuma amid Gupta meeting outrage

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the MKP's defence of former president Jacob Zuma's meeting with Ajay Gupta in India, asserting that the party will not monitor his personal associations. This encounter comes amid ongoing scrutiny of the Gupta family's role in state capture allegations, which continue to resonate in South Africa's political landscape.

Source: Briefly News