Ethics Committee Probes Former Magistrate Tonjeni After NPA Complaint Over Taxi Boss Case
- The Magistrates Commission launched an investigation into former magistrate Tuletu Tonjeni following a formal complaint by the NPA
- Tonjeni struck an extortion case involving taxi boss Joe 'Ferrari' Sibanyoni off the roll at Kwaggafontein Magistrate's Court
- The NPA raised concerns about Tonjeni's courtroom language and procedural irregularities in how she came to preside over the matter
SOUTH AFRICA — The Magistrates Commission has launched an ethics committee investigation into former magistrate Tuletu Tonjeni after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) filed a formal complaint against her.
The complaint stems from Tonjeni's decision to strike an extortion case off the roll at the Kwaggafontein magistrate's court. The case involved taxi boss Joe "Ferrari" Sibanyoni and three co-accused — Bafana Sindane, Mvimbi Masilela, and Philemon Msiza — who allegedly extorted R2 million from mine owner Thomas Ntuli between 2022 and 2025. According to the Sowetan, prosecutors allege the money was demanded as a protection fee to enable Ntuli to operate his mine in the Kwaggafontein area.
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Magistrates Commission appoints investigator
Justice Finger, secretary of the Magistrates Commission, confirmed that the ethics committee considered the NPA's complaint on 15 June and resolved to appoint an investigator. A report is expected by mid-August, after which the ethics committee will review the findings and present recommendations to the full commission. The criminal case has since been enrolled at a different court while the probe proceeds.
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NPA cites language and procedural concerns
NPA spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the prosecuting authority was dissatisfied with Tonjeni's conduct on two grounds: the language she used in court, which the NPA contended lacked appropriate decorum, and procedural irregularities relating to how she came to call and preside over the matter.
Kganyago indicated that the conduct in question fell below the standard expected of a presiding officer and should not have occurred. The investigation will determine whether Tonjeni's actions during the proceedings constitute a breach of the ethical standards governing magistrates in South Africa.
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Tonjeni retires days after NPA complaint
In a related article, Briefly News reported on Tonjeni's retirement following a formal complaint from the National Prosecuting Authority regarding her handling of the high-profile Sibanyoni case. As the justice system faces scrutiny, the implications of her actions and the subsequent appeal against her decisions have sparked intense discussion among legal analysts and the public alike.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za