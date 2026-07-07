Relebohile Mofokeng could still receive a major financial boost after closing his Orlando Pirates chapter

Four PSL Awards nominations have placed the young South African star in contention for several valuable prizes

Last season's prize money offers a clue about what could be waiting for the new Royale Union Saint-Gilloise signing

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Relebohile Mofokeng in contention to pocket R550,000 after his Orlando Pirates goodbye following four nominations for the 2026 PSL Awards. Image: orlandopirates/X, UnionStGilloise/X

Source: Twitter

Relebohile Mofokeng could pocket R550,000 after his Orlando Pirates goodbye, with four PSL Awards nominations putting him in contention for a sizeable payday. The new Royale Union Saint-Gilloise signing will be watching closely when the winners are crowned on Monday, 27 July 2026.

Relebohile Mofokeng earns four PSL Awards nominations

KickOff reports that Mofokeng could make more than half a million rand from the awards following his impressive final campaign with Pirates. The publication wrote:

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“There could be financial gains amounting to over half a million rand for Relebohile Mofokeng this month following his four nominations for the PSL awards.”

Mofokeng has been nominated for PSL Footballer of the Season alongside former Pirates teammate Oswin Appollis and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena.

He is also competing for the Betway Premiership Players' Player of the Season award against Appollis and Kamogelo Sebelebele.

Mofokeng could pocket R550k from PSL Awards

The prize money paid at last season's awards gives an indication of what could be at stake. iDiski Times reported on 30 July 2025 that the Footballer of the Season winner received R250,000. The Players' Player of the Season prize was worth R200,000.

Mofokeng has two further nominations. He is shortlisted for Betway Premiership Midfielder of the Season alongside Appollis and Mokoena.

He also faces Isaac Cisse and Seluleko Mahlambi for Young Player of the Season. Each of those awards carried R50,000 in prize money last season.

If the same amounts apply and Mofokeng wins all four categories, his total payday would reach R550,000.

Relebohile Mofokeng looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match between South Africa and Canada at Los Angeles Stadium on June 28, 2026, in California. Image: Sarah Stier - FIFA

Source: Getty Images

Orlando Pirates goodbye followed by major recognition

Mofokeng's nominations follow a final Pirates season in which he scored 11 goals and provided nine assists in 36 appearances. The campaign was his third with the Buccaneers' first team before his move to Belgium.

A clean sweep would equal the R550,000 Lucas Ribeiro Costa collected at the 2024/25 PSL Awards.

Ribeiro won four prizes, including Footballer of the Season and Players' Player of the Season. For Mofokeng, the PSL Awards could deliver one more major reward from his time at Pirates even after his departure for Europe.

Hugo Broos raises concern over Mofokeng's Belgium start

Briefly News previously reported that Hugo Broos identified a factor that could affect how quickly Relebohile Mofokeng gets his chance at Royale Union Saint-Gilloise following his move from Orlando Pirates.

The Bafana Bafana coach drew on his knowledge of Belgian football and shared an unexpected timeline of six months for Mofokeng's adjustment. Broos explained why the 21-year-old may have to be patient during his first months in Europe before getting a regular opportunity.

Source: Briefly News