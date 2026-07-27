Former Kaizer Chiefs captain Willard Katsande quits second coaching job in just 5 months
- Former Kaizer Chiefs captain Willard Katsande has made another unexpected coaching decision that has left many football fans asking what happens next
- His latest exit comes only months after a difficult first spell in Zimbabwean football drew attention across Southern Africa
- Grand Legacy FC has confirmed his departure as the spotlight turns to the next chapter in the Amakhosi legend's coaching career
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Former Kaizer Chiefs captain Willard Katsande has resigned from his second coaching job in just five months after stepping down as head coach of Zimbabwean second-tier side Grand Legacy FC. The club confirmed his immediate departure on Saturday, 26 July 2026, saying the 40-year-old had resigned for personal reasons.
Former Kaizer Chiefs star leaves Grand Legacy FC
Kickoff reports that Grand Legacy FC announced that it had accepted Katsande's resignation by mutual agreement after only two months in charge.
The club said:
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"Grand Legacy Football Club wishes to announce that Head Coach Willard Katsande has resigned from his post with immediate effect, citing personal reasons."
It added:
"Grand Legacy FC has mutually accepted his resignation and would like to thank the coach for the job well done and wish him success as he pursues an important chapter in his coaching career."
Willard Katsande's coaching journey takes another turn
The latest resignation follows Katsande's departure from Chinhoyi Rangers in April 2026 after another brief spell.
Speaking on Sportlight with Yvonne Mangunda in June 2026, the former Zimbabwe international described the financial difficulties he encountered during that role.
"The gate takings had to pay the ambulance services. The gate takings had to pay the referees. The balance left was about US$400 (about R7,100). Every player was getting US$17 (about R300)," he said.
Katsande also revealed:
"At some point, I went for two days without eating any food."
What comes next for the Amakhosi legend?
Grand Legacy FC said a new head coach would be announced soon, while Katsande has not publicly commented beyond the club's statement.
His latest departure marks another early twist in his coaching career, with South African fans likely to keep a close eye on where the former Kaizer Chiefs midfield enforcer goes next.
Abdeslam Ouaddou awarded millions after CAS ruling against former club
Briefly News also reported that Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou secured a major legal victory after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled that AS Vita Club had terminated his contract without just cause.
The ruling awarded Ouaddou more than €612,000 (about R12 million), covering outstanding salaries, expenses and compensation.
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Source: Briefly News
Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a news and current affairs editor at iHarare for eight years. Before that, he was a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula for two years, where he produced profiles and news articles. He completed two years of Mechanical Engineering coursework at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He has also completed YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023).