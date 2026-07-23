Kaizer Chiefs have officially completed the permanent transfer of winger Khanyisa Mayo from Algerian club CR Belouizdad

The 27-year-old joins for an undisclosed fee, with reports suggesting Chiefs paid close to R10 million to secure the deal

Mayo becomes the fourth signing of Amakhosi's current transfer window as the club targets both domestic and CAF honours

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Kaizer Chiefs have officially secured the permanent transfer of Bafana Bafana star Khanyisa Mayo, ending speculation over the South African winger's future at Naturena after his loan stint last season.

Khanyisa Mayo completes his summer move to Kaizer Chiefs from Algerian giants CR Belouizad last summer. Photo Khanyiso Mayo

Source: Instagram

The Soweto-based club confirmed the move on Thursday, revealing that an agreement had been reached with Algerian Ligue Professionnelle 1 side CR Belouizdad for an undisclosed fee. Reports indicate the club parted with a figure in the region of R10 million to finalise the deal.

Mayo commits future to Amakhosi

The 27-year-old forward spent the 2025/26 campaign at Chiefs temporarily, making 15 appearances and contributing two goals. His season was disrupted by injuries, limiting his overall impact, but enough was seen to convince the club to make the arrangement permanent.

In a statement, Chiefs described the deal as a signal of the club's ambitions heading into the new season.

"Mayo, who worked hard during his one-season loan stint, now commits his future to Chiefs as the team prepares for an ambitious campaign under head coach Fernando Da Cruz," the club said.

The statement also highlighted Mayo's attributes, noting that he is "known for his pace, creativity, and eye for goal" and has "already established himself as a fan favourite at Naturena."

Before moving to Algeria, Mayo made his name as a winger for Cape Town City, where he earned a reputation as one of the more exciting attackers in the DStv Premiership.

Fourth signing of the transfer window

Mayo's arrival is the fourth confirmed signing by Chiefs in the current transfer window. He follows defender Thabo Moloisane, goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner, and defensive midfielder Adolf Mtasingwa Bitegeko through the doors at Naturena as the club reshapes its squad ahead of a campaign that includes both league and CAF continental competition.

"We welcome Khanyisa officially and look forward to his continued contributions," Chiefs added in their statement.

The permanent deal brings clarity to a transfer saga that had been closely followed by Amakhosi supporters since the conclusion of last season.

Kaizer Chiefs warned against selling top star

Briefly News also reported that Kaizer Chiefs were warned over the possibility of selling one of their star players during this summer transfer window.

The Soweto giants are reportedly considering the player's sale after dropping him from the squad that travelled to Spain for pre-season.

Source: Briefly News