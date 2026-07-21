Kaizer Chiefs confirmed the permanent signing of Azam FC captain Adolf Mtasingwa Bitegeko on Tuesday

The 27-year-old defensive midfielder becomes the first Tanzanian footballer ever to join the Glamour Boys

Bitegeko is Chiefs' third signing of the current transfer window, ahead of a potential Toyota Cup debut

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Kaizer Chiefs have announced the permanent signing of Tanzanian defensive midfielder Adolf Mtasingwa Bitegeko from Azam FC, making him the first player from Tanzania to join the Soweto-based club in their history.

The 27-year-old arrives with a well-travelled football career behind him. Before returning to East Africa in 2024, Bitegeko spent six seasons in Scandinavian football, featuring in the Icelandic, Norwegian, and Finnish leagues for clubs including KR Reykjavík, Keflavík, and Völsungur ÍF.

He joined Azam FC at the start of 2024, where he was quickly handed the captaincy and helped the club finish third in the Tanzanian Premier League last season. On the international stage, Bitegeko has earned approximately five caps for the Taifa Stars, Tanzania's national team, and has also filled the role of vice-captain for his country.

Kaizer Chiefs confirm Bitegeko's signing

In a statement released on Tuesday, Chiefs confirmed the deal was concluded for an undisclosed fee following successful negotiations with the Tanzanian outfit.

"Mtasingwa brings valuable experience, having spent six seasons in Scandinavia, playing in the Icelandic, Norwegian and Finnish leagues," Chiefs said in their statement.

"His arrival adds to the impressive list of players from over 20 different African countries who have worn the famous Gold & Black jersey."

Toyota Cup debut on the cards

Bitegeko was not part of Amakhosi's pre-season training camp in Spain, but he could still make his first appearance in the gold and black when Chiefs face Zimbabwean champions Scottland FC in the Toyota Cup at the Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace in Rustenburg on Sunday, 26 July 2026.

The Tanzanian international is Chiefs' third acquisition of the current transfer window. He follows the arrivals of Bafana Bafana players Thabo Moloisane, signed from Stellenbosch FC, and Renaldo Leaner, who joined from Sekhukhune United.

"We warmly welcome Adolf to the family and wish him success on his journey with the Glamour Boys," the club added in their statement.

Source: Briefly News