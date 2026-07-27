Derick Hougaard broke a two-year social media silence with an alarming Facebook post asking the public for help

The former Bulls fly-half, who has battled addiction and health crises since retiring in 2015, described his situation as a potential 'impossible' crisis

Followers reacted with concern in the comments section, with some questioning whether the account had been compromised

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Former Springbok fly-half Derick Hougaard has raised alarm among rugby supporters after posting a distressing message on Facebook, his first public update on the platform since 2023.

The ex-Bulls star, widely remembered as the "Liefling van Loftus" during his playing days, wrote that he found himself in serious difficulty and was appealing to the public for assistance.

"I am in big trouble. Impossible maybe. Just a miracle will work. What to do. And who these days will just help you for the fact of just helping. In numbers, anything is possible," he wrote.

In a second post, Hougaard elaborated on his circumstances, explaining that he had deliberately stepped away from social media to protect his privacy. He said he was now searching for an "angel" who could come to his aid.

"If only I could sort out the crisis that is paralysing me. But believe Jesus is going to come through for me and send someone over my way that can help," he added.

See the post on Facebook below.

Hougaard's struggles since retiring from rugby

Hougaard retired from professional rugby in 2015 after a career cut short by recurring injuries. In the years that followed, he has spoken openly about his difficulty adjusting to life after the sport, as well as his dependence on prescription medication and alcohol.

In 2023, his health deteriorated critically when he contracted respiratory pneumonia and spent several weeks in a coma. His then-girlfriend, singer Nadine, found him unresponsive at his home. He subsequently received treatment at a psychiatric facility in Gauteng and had been residing at the home of diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg in a bid to maintain sobriety.

Reports at the time indicated that he later relapsed, prompting his family to intervene.

Followers divided over the posts

Reaction in the comments section of Hougaard's posts was mixed. Some followers expressed genuine worry about his well-being, fearing he may have returned to previous struggles. Others questioned whether the account was authentic, suggesting the page could have been hacked given the extended period of inactivity.

Hougaard, who is a father of two, reassured readers in his post that the message was genuine, writing:

"This is really me posting."

Former Springbok says he never divorced

Briefly News previously reported that former Springbok lock Jacques Potgieter and actress Angelique Gerber have set social media alight with speculation that the former couple may have rekindled their relationship, four years after their high-profile marriage breakdown.

Potgieter, who now serves as head coach of Centurion Rugby Club, has been sharing a series of photographs alongside Gerber on his Instagram account.

Source: Briefly News