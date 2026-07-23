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“Being Kind Will Take You Far”: SA Man Gives Pick N Pay Trolley Attendant an Office Job Overnight
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“Being Kind Will Take You Far”: SA Man Gives Pick N Pay Trolley Attendant an Office Job Overnight

by  Tendani Mungoni
3 min read
  • A South African businessman surprised a Pick n Pay trolley attendant with a life-changing job offer after one act of kindness
  • The man was told to resign from his trolley job and report for office duty the very next morning
  • The video moved thousands of South Africans who said the moment proved that kindness always comes back around

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SA businessman turns Pick n Pay trolley attendant’s kindness into a career-changing moment
A petrol attendant goes from pushing trolleys, to an office job. Image: @vw_travel_and_tours
Source: Instagram

A South African businessman changed a Pick n Pay trolley attendant's life after one small act of generosity led to something neither of them could have expected.

The video, shared on Instagram by @vw_travel__and_tours on 22 July 2026, quickly captured hearts across the country. In it, the businessman confronts the trolley attendant in a parking lot and tells him that his life is about to change.

The benefactor explained that the trolley attendant had helped him the previous day, assisting him with his groceries and his bread with humility and respect. That small gesture stuck with him. He went home, thought about the man overnight, and came back the next day with a plan.

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From the Parking Lot to the Office

The businessman walked the man inside an office building and showed him to a desk where he would be sitting from that day forward. He explained that the new role would involve managing social media responses, and that his salary would double what he had been earning.

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The trolley attendant, visibly overwhelmed, struggled to find the words. "I don't know what to say," he said quietly. The businessman told him to resign from his trolley job that same day and to report for duty at 8am sharp the following morning.

"You are no longer a trolley guy. Your life is going to change."

The power of kindness

Kindness benefits both the receiver and the person showing it. Beyond creating a positive ripple effect, practising kindness can improve wellbeing, strengthen relationships, and encourage compassion in others.

View the Instagram video below:

Mzansi Reacts to the Heartwarming Surprise

South Africans flooded the comments section with praise and emotion on the page:

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@mo_peggy wrote:

"This is proof that being kind will take you far in life, so happy for him 👏👏❤️"

@vr_travelcations said:

"You have such a great eye for talent, I know he will do well in our team 👏🙌"

@sogayisezaba reacted:

"Oh God 🙌👏👏👏👏 😢 yhoooo thank you Sir 😊 🙏"

@monde_19 said:

"Oh Bawo [My God]!!!! 😭😭😭😭😭😭… the waaaaay I'm crying 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌"

More Briefly News Stories on Kindness

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Tendani Mungoni avatar

Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. (joined in April 2026) She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). She began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za.

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