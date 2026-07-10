BI Phakathi came across two brothers stranded at an Engen garage with almost no fuel left in their tank

The men said they were waiting for someone to send them money before they could fill up and drive off

Phakathi paid over R1400 for their full tank and handed them extra cash, leaving the driver in tears

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The moment the man realised that he wasn't being pranked. Images: BI Phakathi

Source: Instagram

BI Phakathi left a stranded motorist in tears after paying for his full fuel tank on 9 July 2026. South Africans online are now calling for more people to keep filming kindness.

Motorist breaks down after unexpected help

BI Phakathi shared the video on Instagram with a short caption. He said he found the brothers stuck without petrol at an Engen garage. The philanthropist has built a strong reputation for surprising strangers with random acts of kindness.

In the clip, Phakathi approached two men sitting inside their car near the pumps. They told him they had barely any fuel left and could not go anywhere. The men explained they were waiting for someone to send them money for petrol. They were stuck at the station with no cash and no clear plan ahead.

Phakathi then offered to pay for their full tank. The men could not believe the offer and asked him to pay upfront first. They feared it might turn into a prank they would later have to cover. Phakathi paid the station, proving his offer was genuine.

After filling the tank, which cost just over R1400, Phakathi handed the men extra cash. The driver was overwhelmed by the gesture and broke down in tears immediately after. Phakathi carried out the wonderful gesture alongside fellow content creator Logan Mayberry that day.

Social media users flooded the comment section with emotional reactions to the moment. One user said it broke their heart and thanked Phakathi for helping the man. Another wrote that people should keep filming kindness so others can witness it too. Many commenters credited a higher power for the timing of the unexpected help.

His videos continue to strike a chord with South Africans facing tough economic times as fuel prices remain a heavy burden for many drivers across the country.

Watch the video:

More about BI Phakathi

A mom's honest struggle catches BI Phakathi's attention during an emotional roadside chat.

A single mom car guard told BI Phakathi she was both mother and father to her one-year-old baby boy at the parking lot where she works every day.

A simple street interaction turned into a life-changing moment as Phakathi uplifted a struggling grandmother carrying a child on her back.

Source: Briefly News